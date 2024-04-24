High school students take home over $35,000 in scholarships

East Peoria, Ill., April 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Midwest Technical Institute (MTI) held the 2024 Illinois High School Welding Competition at their East Peoria campus on Saturday, April 20. Over 50 students participated in the competition.

“The High School Welding Competition was a resounding success, with 28 high schools in attendance and $36,000 in MTI scholarships going to seniors from various local high schools,” said Cole Huff, MTI East Peoria campus president. “Even with the competition coming to a close, MTI will continue to focus on helping high schoolers start careers in welding.”

The first-prize winner of this year’s competition, Clayton Smith from Muscatine High School in Muscatine, Iowa, received a $5,000 scholarship to MTI as well as a $1,000 donation to help fund their high school’s welding department.

The second-prize winner, Dylan Wood from Midwest Central High School, received a $2,500 scholarship. The third-place recipient, Adam Davis from Limestone Community High School, was awarded a $1,000 scholarship. Along with these contestants, all other participants were awarded scholarships to continue their welding training at MTI.

“The annual welding competition helps spark a love of welding and sharpens students’ skills,” said Huff. “Learning and practicing a skilled trade can change students’ lives, and we’re proud to provide that development opportunity.”

MTI is a trade school that provides hands-on training in mechanical trades, allied health, cosmetology and trucking. These are skilled-trades industries that can offer opportunities for long-term career paths. MTI prides itself on changing the lives of students through hands-on workforce training.

