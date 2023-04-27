~Announces Strategic Plan and Financial Targets~

~Repositioning of the Company’s Balance Sheet Provides Earnings, Margin and Return Accretion~

IOWA CITY, Iowa, April 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: MOFG) (“we”, “our”, or the “Company”) today reported results for the first quarter of 2023.

First Quarter 2023 Highlights1

Net income of $1.4 million, or $0.09 per diluted common share, compared to net income of $16.0 million, or $1.02 per diluted common share, for the linked quarter. Excluding the loss from the balance sheet repositioning, adjusted earnings for the first quarter were $11.2 million 2 , or $0.72 per diluted common share.

, or $0.72 per diluted common share. Executed the sale of $231 million in book value of available for sale debt securities as part of a balance sheet repositioning, resulting in a pre-tax loss of $13.2 million.

Total uninsured deposits, excluding collateralized municipal deposits, represent approximately 18.5% of total deposits.

Strong liquidity position, with $1.7 billion of available borrowing capacity from the FHLB, Federal Reserve Discount Window and Bank Term Funding Program, and unsecured sources.

Annualized loan growth was 8.6% and remains centered in our targeted metro markets of the Twin Cities, Denver and Metro Iowa.

Nonperforming assets ratio improved 1 basis point (“bps”) to 0.23%; net charge-off ratio of 0.03%.

Efficiency ratio was 62.32% 2 .

. Common equity tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets ratio improved 11 bps.

Subsequent to quarter end, the Board of Directors declared a cash dividend of $0.2425 per common share.

1 First Quarter Summary compares to the fourth quarter of 2022 (the “linked quarter”) unless noted.

2 Non-GAAP measure. See the separate Non-GAAP Measures section for a reconciliation to the most directly comparable GAAP measure.

CEO COMMENTARY

Charles (Chip) Reeves, Chief Executive Officer of the Company, commented, “Despite a difficult operating environment, exacerbated by March’s banking turmoil, we made significant progress executing on our initial strategic priorities. After the actions taken in the fourth quarter of 2022 to improve our credit, our asset quality metrics further improved in the first quarter of 2023, positioning the Bank well for the uncertain macroeconomic outlook. Importantly, we have low exposure to the higher risk areas in the market, such as the office sector of commercial real estate. Additionally, we took strategic action in late February to reduce the Company’s liability sensitivity as we executed the sale of $231.0 million of available for sale debt securities, resulting in $220.0 million of proceeds used to pay off high-cost FHLB borrowings and reinvest in higher yielding, floating rate securities. The transaction positions our balance sheet more favorably, improves our future earnings profile, enhances our already strong liquidity profile, and, importantly, our capital ratios still improved as compared to the linked quarter.”

Mr. Reeves continued, “Our core, granular deposit franchise also performed well given the concerns that swept the sector in the aftermath of Silicon Valley Bank’s (“SVB”) failure. While we experienced $154.0 million of deposit outflows, excluding brokered deposits, in the quarter, $120.0 million occurred in January, which is a typical, seasonal low. Subsequent to the SVB failure and through the end of the first quarter, deposits grew $3.7 million. At quarter end, our total uninsured deposits, excluding collateralized municipal deposits, were approximately 18.5% and we have $1.7 billion of available borrowing capacity through the FHLB, Federal Reserve and the Bank Term Funding Program, and unsecured sources, which covers our uninsured deposit base. We believe we are in a strong liquidity position.”

Mr. Reeves concluded, “Looking forward, I could not be more excited for what lies ahead for our Company, employees, customers, and shareholders. Today, we have launched a strategic plan designed to unleash the potential that exists within MidWestOne as we strive to become a high performing bank with consistent performance. Importantly, none of this would be possible without our talented team members and their continued focus on our customers and communities. I am so proud of their hard work through what has been a very challenging two months in our industry.”

Strategic Plan

The Company has launched a strategic plan focused on five pillars designed to improve the performance of the Bank, including (1) driving a performance-oriented culture, (2) protecting the Bank’s core community bank franchise, (3) accelerating the growth of the Bank’s commercial and wealth management businesses, (4) expanding into specialty commercial segments, and (5) optimizing the Bank’s operational effectiveness and efficiency. Management will remain prudent through the execution of the plan with a strict focus on risk management with further investments in credit administration, a key enabler to the plan.

The goal of the plan is to exit 2025 with:

12% annual earnings per share growth

A return on average assets of 1.10 – 1.20%

10% annual tangible book value growth

An efficiency ratio of 55 – 57%

Further details on the strategic plan and quarterly results can be found in the Company’s first quarter 2023 earnings supplemental presentation located on the investor relations section of the Company’s website located at www.midwestonefinancial.com.

As of or for the quarter ended March 31, December 31, March 31, (Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts and as noted) 2023 2022 2022 Financial Results Revenue $ 36,030 $ 54,504 $ 48,980 Credit loss expense 933 572 — Noninterest expense 33,319 34,440 31,643 Net income 1,397 16,002 13,895 Per Common Share Diluted earnings per share $ 0.09 $ 1.02 $ 0.88 Book value 31.94 31.54 32.15 Tangible book value(1) 26.13 25.60 26.98 Balance Sheet & Credit Quality Loans In millions $ 3,919.4 $ 3,840.5 $ 3,250.0 Investment securities In millions 2,071.8 2,283.0 2,349.9 Deposits In millions 5,555.2 5,468.9 5,077.7 Net loan charge-offs In millions 0.3 3.5 2.2 Allowance for credit losses ratio 1.27 % 1.28 % 1.42 % Selected Ratios Return on average assets 0.09 % 0.97 % 0.95 % Net interest margin, tax equivalent(1) 2.75 % 2.93 % 2.79 % Return on average equity 1.14 % 13.26 % 10.74 % Return on average tangible equity(1) 2.70 % 17.85 % 13.56 % Efficiency ratio(1) 62.32 % 57.79 % 60.46 % (1)Non-GAAP measure. See the Non-GAAP Measures section for a reconciliation to the most directly comparable GAAP measure.

REVENUE REVIEW

Revenue Change Change 1Q23 vs 1Q23 vs (Dollars in thousands) 1Q23 4Q22 1Q22 4Q22 1Q22 Net interest income $ 40,076 $ 43,564 $ 37,336 (8)% 7% Noninterest (loss) income (4,046 ) 10,940 11,644 n / m n / m Total revenue, net of interest expense $ 36,030 $ 54,504 $ 48,980 (34)% (26)% Results are not meaningful (n/m)

Total revenue for the first quarter of 2023 decreased $18.5 million from the fourth quarter of 2022 as a result of lower net interest income and noninterest income. Compared to the first quarter of 2022, total revenue decreased $13.0 million primarily due to lower noninterest income. When excluding the loss of $13.2 million from the balance sheet repositioning, total revenue for the first quarter of 2023 was $49.2 million, a decline of $5.3 million from the fourth quarter of 2022 and an increase of $0.2 million from the first quarter of 2022.

Net interest income of $40.1 million for the first quarter of 2023 decreased from $43.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2022, due primarily to two fewer days in the quarter and higher funding costs and volumes, partially offset by higher interest earning asset yields and volumes. Compared to the first quarter of 2022, net interest income increased $2.8 million as a result of higher interest earning asset yields and volumes, partially offset by higher funding costs and volumes.

The Company’s tax equivalent net interest margin was 2.75% in the first quarter of 2023 compared to 2.93% in the fourth quarter of 2022, as higher earning asset yields were more than offset by increased funding costs. The cost of interest bearing liabilities increased 51 bps to 1.59%, due to interest bearing deposit costs of 1.38%, short-term borrowing costs of 2.82%, and long-term debt costs of 6.19%, which increased 55 bps, 28 bps and 65 bps, respectively from the fourth quarter of 2022. Total interest earning assets yield increased 23 bps primarily as a result of an increase in loan and securities yields of 29 bps and 5 bps, respectively. Our cycle-to-date interest bearing deposit beta was 24%.

The net interest margin was 2.75% in the first quarter of 2023 compared to 2.79% in the first quarter of 2022, driven by higher funding costs, partially offset by higher interest earning asset yields. The cost of interest bearing liabilities increased 117 bps to 1.59%, due to interest bearing deposit costs of 1.38%, short-term borrowing costs of 2.82%, and long-term debt costs of 6.19%, which increased 109 bps, 252 bps and 189 bps, respectively from the first quarter of 2022. Total interest earning assets yield increased 90 bps primarily as a result of an increase in loan and securities yields of 97 bps and 43 bps, respectively.

Noninterest (Loss) Income Change Change 1Q23 vs 1Q23 vs (In thousands) 1Q23 4Q22 1Q22 4Q22 1Q22 Investment services and trust activities $ 2,933 $ 2,666 $ 3,011 10% (3)% Service charges and fees 2,008 2,028 1,657 (1)% 21% Card revenue 1,748 1,784 1,650 (2)% 6% Loan revenue 1,420 966 4,293 47% (67)% Bank-owned life insurance 602 637 531 (5)% 13% Investment securities (losses) gains, net (13,170 ) (1 ) 40 n / m n / m Other 413 2,860 462 (86)% (11)% Total noninterest (loss) income $ (4,046 ) $ 10,940 $ 11,644 n / m n / m

Noninterest income for the first quarter of 2023 decreased $15.0 million from the linked quarter and $15.7 million from the first quarter of 2022, primarily due to investment security losses of $13.2 million related to the Company’s balance sheet repositioning. In addition, noninterest income declined from the comparative periods due to the following factors: (1) the fourth quarter of 2022 benefited from a nonrecurring bargain purchase gain of $2.5 million and (2) the first quarter of 2022 benefited from a larger increase in the fair value of our mortgage servicing rights, as well as a larger gain on sale from residential mortgage loans as a result of higher mortgage origination volumes.

EXPENSE REVIEW

Noninterest Expense Change Change 1Q23 vs 1Q23 vs (In thousands) 1Q23 4Q22 1Q22 4Q22 1Q22 Compensation and employee benefits $ 19,607 $ 20,438 $ 18,664 (4)% 5% Occupancy expense of premises, net 2,746 2,663 2,779 3% (1)% Equipment 2,171 2,327 1,901 (7)% 14% Legal and professional 1,736 1,846 2,353 (6)% (26)% Data processing 1,363 1,375 1,231 (1)% 11% Marketing 986 947 1,029 4 % (4)% Amortization of intangibles 1,752 1,770 1,227 (1)% 43% FDIC insurance 749 405 420 85% 78% Communications 261 285 272 (8)% (4)% Foreclosed assets, net (28 ) 48 (112 ) n / m (75)% Other 1,976 2,336 1,879 (15)% 5% Total noninterest expense $ 33,319 $ 34,440 $ 31,643 (3)% 5%

Merger-related Expenses (In thousands) 1Q23 4Q22 1Q22 Compensation and employee benefits $ 70 $ 189 $ — Equipment — 4 5 Legal and professional — 54 63 Data processing 65 131 38 Marketing — 2 7 Communications — — 1 Other 1 29 14 Total merger-related expenses $ 136 $ 409 $ 128

Noninterest expense for the first quarter of 2023 decreased $1.1 million, or 3.3%, from the linked quarter with overall decreases in all noninterest expense categories except occupancy, marketing and FDIC insurance. These decreases primarily reflected the decline in incentive compensation and merger-related expenses. Partially offsetting these decreases was an increase of $0.3 million in FDIC insurance premiums and $0.1 million in occupancy expense of premises, net. The decreases in net interest income and noninterest income noted above, partially offset by lower noninterest expense, were the primary drivers of the increase in the efficiency ratio, which increased 4.53% to 62.32% from 57.79% in the linked quarter.

Noninterest expense for the first quarter of 2023 increased $1.7 million, or 5.30%, from the first quarter of 2022 primarily due to increases of $0.9 million and $0.5 million in compensation and employee benefits and amortization of intangibles, respectively. The increases primarily reflected costs associated with the acquired operations of Iowa First Bancshares Corp. (“IOFB”), which closed in the second quarter of 2022. Partially offsetting the increases above was a decline of $0.6 million in legal and professional expenses stemming primarily from a reduction in legal expenses related to litigation and executive recruitment. The decline in noninterest income and the increase in noninterest expense noted above, partially offset by higher net interest income, were the primary drivers of the increase in the efficiency ratio, which increased 1.86 percentage points to 62.32% from 60.46% in the first quarter of 2022.

The Company’s effective income tax rate increased to 21.4% in the first quarter of 2023 compared to 17.9% in the linked quarter. The increase was primarily due to a bargain purchase gain increase that was recorded in the fourth quarter of 2022 related to the IOFB acquisition, which did not recur in the first quarter of 2023. The effective income tax rate for the full year 2023 is expected to be in the range of 19.5% – 21.5%.

BALANCE SHEET REVIEW

Total assets were $6.41 billion at March 31, 2023 compared to $6.58 billion at December 31, 2022 and $5.96 billion at March 31, 2022. The decrease from December 31, 2022 was driven by lower securities balances as a result of the balance sheet repositioning. In comparison to March 31, 2022, the increase was due primarily to the IOFB assets acquired in the second quarter of 2022 and higher loan balances from organic loan growth.

Loans Held for Investment March 31, 2023 December 31, 2022 March 31, 2022 Balance

% of Balance % of Balance % of (Dollars in thousands) Total Total Total Commercial and industrial $ 1,080,514 27.6 % $ 1,055,162 27.5 % $ 898,942 27.7 % Agricultural 106,641 2.7 115,320 3.0 94,649 2.9 Commercial real estate Construction and development 320,924 8.2 270,991 7.1 193,130 5.9 Farmland 182,528 4.7 183,913 4.8 140,846 4.3 Multifamily 255,065 6.5 252,129 6.6 259,609 8.0 Other 1,290,454 33.0 1,272,985 33.1 1,130,306 34.8 Total commercial real estate 2,048,971 52.4 1,980,018 51.6 1,723,891 53.0 Residential real estate One-to-four family first liens 448,459 11.4 451,210 11.7 331,883 10.2 One-to-four family junior liens 162,403 4.1 163,218 4.2 131,793 4.1 Total residential real estate 610,862 15.5 614,428 15.9 463,676 14.3 Consumer 72,377 1.8 75,596 2.0 68,877 2.1 Loans held for investment, net of unearned income $ 3,919,365 100.0 % $ 3,840,524 100.0 % $ 3,250,035 100.0 % Total commitments to extend credit $ 1,205,902 $ 1,190,607 $ 1,034,843

Loans held for investment, net of unearned income, increased $78.8 million, or 2.1%, to $3.92 billion from $3.84 billion at December 31, 2022. This increase was driven by new loan production, draws on construction loans, and higher line of credit usage during the first quarter of 2023.

Investment Securities March 31, 2023 December 31, 2022 March 31, 2022 (Dollars in thousands) Balance % of Total Balance % of Total Balance % of Total Available for sale $ 954,074 46.1 % $ 1,153,547 50.5 % $ 1,145,638 48.8 % Held to maturity 1,117,709 53.9 % 1,129,421 49.5 % 1,204,212 51.2 % Total investment securities $ 2,071,783 $ 2,282,968 $ 2,349,850

Investment securities at March 31, 2023 were $2.07 billion, decreasing $211.2 million from December 31, 2022 and $278.1 million from March 31, 2022. The decrease from both periods was due primarily to the sale of $231.0 million of available for sale securities during the first quarter of 2023, as well as principal cash flows received from scheduled payments, calls, and maturities. The Company executed the sale of securities as part of a strategic balance sheet repositioning. The sale resulted in a pre-tax realized loss of $13.2 million. The proceeds of $220.0 million were redeployed towards paying off existing short-term borrowings and purchasing higher yielding, floating rate securities.

Deposits March 31, 2023 December 31, 2022 March 31, 2022 (Dollars in thousands) Balance % of Total Balance % of Total Balance % of Total Noninterest bearing deposits $ 989,469 17.8 % $ 1,053,450 19.3 % $ 1,002,415 19.7 % Interest checking deposits 1,476,948 26.6 1,624,278 29.8 1,601,249 31.5 Money market deposits 969,238 17.4 937,340 17.1 983,709 19.4 Savings deposits 631,811 11.4 664,169 12.1 650,314 12.8 Time deposits of $250 and under 599,302 10.8 559,466 10.2 501,904 9.9 Total core deposits 4,666,768 84.0 4,838,703 88.5 4,739,591 93.3 Brokered time deposits 366,539 6.6 126,767 2.3 — — Time deposits over $250 521,846 9.4 503,472 9.2 338,134 6.7 Total deposits $ 5,555,153 100.0 % $ 5,468,942 100.0 % $ 5,077,725 100.0 %

Total deposits increased $86.2 million, or 1.6%, to $5.56 billion from $5.47 billion at December 31, 2022. Brokered deposits increased $239.8 million from $126.8 million at December 31, 2022. When excluding the increase in brokered time deposits, total deposits declined $153.6 million from December 31, 2022. Total uninsured deposits were $1.72 billion, which included $692.1 million of collateralized municipal deposits at March 31, 2023. Total uninsured deposits, excluding collateralized municipal deposits, represented approximately 18.5% of total deposits.

Borrowed Funds March 31, 2023 December 31, 2022 March 31, 2022 (Dollars in thousands) Balance % of Total Balance % of Total Balance % of Total Short-term borrowings $ 143,981 51.1 % $ 391,873 73.8 % $ 181,193 56.4 % Long-term debt 137,981 48.9 % 139,210 26.2 % 139,898 43.6 % Total borrowed funds $ 281,962 $ 531,083 $ 321,091

Total borrowed funds were $282.0 million at March 31, 2023 a decrease of $249.1 million from December 31, 2022 and $39.1 million from March 31, 2022. The decrease from both periods was due to lower Federal Home Loan Bank borrowings.

Capital March 31, December 31, March 31, (Dollars in thousands) 2023(1) 2022 2022 Total shareholders’ equity $ 500,650 $ 492,793 $ 504,457 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (78,885 ) (89,047 ) (42,016 ) MidWestOneFinancial Group, Inc. Consolidated Tier 1 leverage to average assets ratio 8.30 % 8.35 % 8.85 % Common equity tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets ratio 9.39 % 9.28 % 9.81 % Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets ratio 10.18 % 10.05 % 10.68 % Total capital to risk-weighted assets ratio 12.31 % 12.07 % 12.89 % MidWestOneBank Tier 1 leverage to average assets ratio 9.28 % 9.36 % 9.30 % Common equity tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets ratio 11.40 % 11.29 % 11.25 % Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets ratio 11.40 % 11.29 % 11.25 % Total capital to risk-weighted assets ratio 12.31 % 12.10 % 12.12 % (1) Regulatory capital ratios for March 31, 2023 are preliminary

Total shareholders’ equity at March 31, 2023 increased $7.9 million from December 31, 2022, driven by the benefit of first quarter net income and a decrease in accumulated other comprehensive loss, partially offset by dividends paid during the first quarter of 2023.

Accumulated other comprehensive loss at March 31, 2023 decreased $10.2 million compared to December 31, 2022, due primarily to accretion of unrealized losses and the favorable impact of interest rate changes on available for sale securities valuations. Accumulated other comprehensive loss increased $36.9 million from March 31, 2022, driven by the impact of higher interest rates on available for sale securities valuations.

On April 27, 2023, the Board of Directors of the Company declared a cash dividend of $0.2425 per common share. The dividend is payable June 15, 2023, to shareholders of record at the close of business on June 1, 2023.

Due to increased economic uncertainty and recent market volatility, no common shares were repurchased by the Company during the period January 1, 2023 through March 31, 2023 or for the subsequent period through April 27, 2023. On April 27, 2023, the Board of Directors of the Company approved a new repurchase program, which replaced the prior repurchase program, allowing for the repurchase of up to $15.0 million of the Company’s common stock through December 31, 2025.

CREDIT QUALITY REVIEW

Credit Quality As of or For the Three Months Ended March 31, December 31, March 31, (Dollars in thousands) 2023 2022 2022 Credit loss expense (benefit) related to loans $ 933 $ 572 $ (278 ) Net charge-offs 333 3,472 2,222 Allowance for credit losses 49,800 49,200 46,200 Pass $ 3,728,522 $ 3,635,766 $ 3,041,649 Special Mention / Watch 92,075 108,064 106,241 Classified 98,768 96,694 102,145 Loans greater than 30 days past due and accruing $ 4,932 $ 6,680 $ 8,298 Nonperforming loans $ 14,442 $ 15,821 $ 31,182 Nonperforming assets 14,442 15,924 31,455 Net charge-off ratio(1) 0.03 % 0.36 % 0.28 % Classified loans ratio(2) 2.52 % 2.52 % 3.14 % Nonperforming loans ratio(3) 0.37 % 0.41 % 0.96 % Nonperforming assets ratio(4) 0.23 % 0.24 % 0.53 % Allowance for credit losses ratio(5) 1.27 % 1.28 % 1.42 % Allowance for credit losses to nonaccrual loans ratio(6) 344.88 % 322.50 % 148.16 % (1) Net charge-off ratio is calculated as annualized net charge-offs divided by the sum of average loans held for investment, net of unearned income and average loans held for sale, during the period. (2) Classified loans ratio is calculated as classified loans divided by loans held for investment, net of unearned income, at the end of the period. (3) Nonperforming loans ratio is calculated as nonperforming loans divided by loans held for investment, net of unearned income, at the end of the period. (4) Nonperforming assets ratio is calculated as nonperforming assets divided by total assets at the end of the period. (5) Allowance for credit losses ratio is calculated as allowance for credit losses divided by loans held for investment, net of unearned income, at the end of the period. (6)Allowance for credit losses to nonaccrual loans ratio is calculated as allowance for credit losses divided by nonaccrual loans at the end of the period.

During the first quarter of 2023, overall asset quality improved when compared to the linked quarter and the corresponding period in the prior year. The nonperforming loans ratio declined 4 bps from the linked quarter and 59 bps from the prior year to 0.37%. In addition, the classified loans ratio was consistent with the linked quarter at 2.52%, and declined 62 bps from the prior year. Further, the net charge-off ratio declined 33 bps from the linked quarter and 25 bps from the prior year.

As of March 31, 2023, the allowance for credit losses was $49.8 million, or 1.27% of loans held for investment, net of unearned income, compared with $49.2 million, or 1.28% of loans held for investment, net of unearned income, at December 31, 2022. Credit loss expense of $0.9 million in the first quarter of 2023 was primarily attributable to loan growth.

Nonperforming Loans Roll Forward 90+ Days Past Due

(Dollars in thousands) Nonaccrual & Still Accruing Total Balance at December 31, 2022 $ 15,256 $ 565 $ 15,821 Loans placed on nonaccrual or 90+ days past due & still accruing 1,445 25 1,470 Proceeds related to repayment or sale (796 ) — (796 ) Loans returned to accrual status or no longer past due (1,110 ) (515 ) (1,625 ) Charge-offs (355 ) (23 ) (378 ) Transfer to nonaccrual — (50 ) (50 ) Balance at March 31, 2023 $ 14,440 $ 2 $ 14,442

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains certain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of such term in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. We and our representatives may, from time to time, make written or oral statements that are “forward-looking” and provide information other than historical information. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to be materially different from any results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied by any forward-looking statement. These factors include, among other things, the factors listed below. Forward-looking statements, which may be based upon beliefs, expectations and assumptions of our management and on information currently available to management, are generally identifiable by the use of words such as “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “should,” “could,” “would,” “plans,” “goals,” “intend,” “project,” “estimate,” “forecast,” “may” or similar expressions. These forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, these statements. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. Additionally, we undertake no obligation to update any statement in light of new information or future events, except as required under federal securities law.

Our ability to predict results or the actual effect of future plans or strategies is inherently uncertain. Factors that could have an impact on our ability to achieve operating results, growth plan goals and future prospects include, but are not limited to, the following: (1) the risks of mergers (including with IOFB), including, without limitation, the related time and costs of implementing such transactions, integrating operations as part of these transactions and possible failures to achieve expected gains, revenue growth and/or expense savings from such transactions; (2) credit quality deterioration, pronounced and sustained reduction in real estate market values, or other uncertainties, including the impact of inflationary pressures on economic conditions and our business, resulting in an increase in the allowance for credit losses, an increase in the credit loss expense, and a reduction in net earnings; (3) the effects of actual and expected increases in inflation and interest rates, including on our net income and the value of our securities portfolio; (4) changes in the economic environment, competition, or other factors that may affect our ability to acquire loans or influence the anticipated growth rate of loans and deposits and the quality of the loan portfolio and loan and deposit pricing; (5) fluctuations in the value of our investment securities; (6) governmental monetary and fiscal policies; (7) changes in and uncertainty related to benchmark interest rates used to price loans and deposits, including the expected elimination of LIBOR and the adoption of a substitute; (8) legislative and regulatory changes, including changes in banking, securities, trade, and tax laws and regulations and their application by our regulators, including the new 1.0% excise tax on stock buybacks by publicly traded companies and any changes in response to the recent failures of other banks; (9) the ability to attract and retain key executives and employees experienced in banking and financial services; (10) the sufficiency of the allowance for credit losses to absorb the amount of actual losses inherent in our existing loan portfolio; (11) our ability to adapt successfully to technological changes to compete effectively in the marketplace; (12) credit risks and risks from concentrations (by geographic area and by industry) within our loan portfolio; (13) the effects of competition from other commercial banks, thrifts, mortgage banking firms, consumer finance companies, credit unions, securities brokerage firms, insurance companies, money market and other mutual funds, financial technology companies, and other financial institutions operating in our markets or elsewhere or providing similar services; (14) the failure of assumptions underlying the establishment of allowances for credit losses and estimation of values of collateral and various financial assets and liabilities; (15) volatility of rate-sensitive deposits; (16) operational risks, including data processing system failures or fraud; (17) asset/liability matching risks and liquidity risks; (18) the costs, effects and outcomes of existing or future litigation; (19) changes in general economic, political, or industry conditions, nationally, internationally or in the communities in which we conduct business; (20) changes in accounting policies and practices, as may be adopted by state and federal regulatory agencies and the Financial Accounting Standards Board; (21) war or terrorist activities, including the war in Ukraine, widespread disease or pandemic, or other adverse external events, which may cause deterioration in the economy or cause instability in credit markets; (22) the effects of cyber-attacks; (23) the imposition of tariffs or other domestic or international governmental policies impacting the value of the agricultural or other products of our borrowers; (24) effects of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, including its effects on the economic environment, our customers, employees and supply chain; (25) the concentration of large deposits from certain clients who have balances above current FDIC insurance limits and may withdraw deposits to diversify their exposure; (26) the effects of recent developments and events in the financial services industry, including the large-scale deposit withdrawals over a short period of time at other banks that resulted in failure of those institutions; and (27) other risk factors detailed from time to time in Securities and Exchange Commission filings made by the Company.

MIDWESTONE FINANCIAL GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

FIVE QUARTER CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, (In thousands) 2023 2022 2022 2022 2022 ASSETS Cash and due from banks $ 63,945 $ 83,990 $ 77,513 $ 60,622 $ 47,677 Interest earning deposits in banks 5,273 2,445 1,001 23,242 12,152 Total cash and cash equivalents 69,218 86,435 78,514 83,864 59,829 Debt securities available for sale at fair value 954,074 1,153,547 1,153,304 1,234,789 1,145,638 Held to maturity securities at amortized cost 1,117,709 1,129,421 1,146,583 1,168,042 1,204,212 Total securities 2,071,783 2,282,968 2,299,887 2,402,831 2,349,850 Loans held for sale 2,553 612 2,320 4,991 6,466 Gross loans held for investment 3,932,900 3,854,791 3,761,664 3,627,728 3,256,294 Unearned income, net (13,535 ) (14,267 ) (15,375 ) (16,576 ) (6,259 ) Loans held for investment, net of unearned income 3,919,365 3,840,524 3,746,289 3,611,152 3,250,035 Allowance for credit losses (49,800 ) (49,200 ) (52,100 ) (52,350 ) (46,200 ) Total loans held for investment, net 3,869,565 3,791,324 3,694,189 3,558,802 3,203,835 Premises and equipment, net 86,208 87,125 87,732 89,048 82,603 Goodwill 62,477 62,477 62,477 62,477 62,477 Other intangible assets, net 28,563 30,315 32,086 33,874 18,658 Foreclosed assets, net — 103 103 284 273 Other assets 219,585 236,517 233,753 206,320 176,223 Total assets $ 6,409,952 $ 6,577,876 $ 6,491,061 $ 6,442,491 $ 5,960,214 LIABILITIES Noninterest bearing deposits $ 989,469 $ 1,053,450 $ 1,139,694 $ 1,114,825 $ 1,002,415 Interest bearing deposits 4,565,684 4,415,492 4,337,088 4,422,616 4,075,310 Total deposits 5,555,153 5,468,942 5,476,782 5,537,441 5,077,725 Short-term borrowings 143,981 391,873 304,536 193,894 181,193 Long-term debt 137,981 139,210 154,190 159,168 139,898 Other liabilities 72,187 85,058 83,324 63,156 56,941 Total liabilities 5,909,302 6,085,083 6,018,832 5,953,659 5,455,757 SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY Common stock 16,581 16,581 16,581 16,581 16,581 Additional paid-in capital 300,966 302,085 301,418 300,859 300,505 Retained earnings 286,767 289,289 276,998 262,395 253,500 Treasury stock (24,779 ) (26,115 ) (26,145 ) (25,772 ) (24,113 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (78,885 ) (89,047 ) (96,623 ) (65,231 ) (42,016 ) Total shareholders’ equity 500,650 492,793 472,229 488,832 504,457 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 6,409,952 $ 6,577,876 $ 6,491,061 $ 6,442,491 $ 5,960,214

MIDWESTONE FINANCIAL GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

FIVE QUARTER CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

Three Months Ended March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, (In thousands, except per share data) 2023 2022 2022 2022 2022 Interest income Loans, including fees $ 46,490 $ 43,769 $ 40,451 $ 32,746 $ 31,318 Taxable investment securities 10,444 10,685 10,635 9,576 8,123 Tax-exempt investment securities 2,127 2,303 2,326 2,367 2,383 Other 244 — 9 40 28 Total interest income 59,305 56,757 53,421 44,729 41,852 Interest expense Deposits 15,319 9,127 5,035 3,173 2,910 Short-term borrowings 1,786 1,955 767 229 119 Long-term debt 2,124 2,111 1,886 1,602 1,487 Total interest expense 19,229 13,193 7,688 5,004 4,516 Net interest income 40,076 43,564 45,733 39,725 37,336 Credit loss expense 933 572 638 3,282 — Net interest income after credit loss expense 39,143 42,992 45,095 36,443 37,336 Noninterest (loss) income Investment services and trust activities 2,933 2,666 2,876 2,670 3,011 Service charges and fees 2,008 2,028 2,075 1,717 1,657 Card revenue 1,748 1,784 1,898 1,878 1,650 Loan revenue 1,420 966 1,722 3,523 4,293 Bank-owned life insurance 602 637 579 558 531 Investment securities (losses) gains, net (13,170 ) (1 ) (163 ) 395 40 Other 413 2,860 3,601 1,606 462 Total noninterest (loss) income (4,046 ) 10,940 12,588 12,347 11,644 Noninterest expense Compensation and employee benefits 19,607 20,438 20,046 18,955 18,664 Occupancy expense of premises, net 2,746 2,663 2,577 2,253 2,779 Equipment 2,171 2,327 2,358 2,107 1,901 Legal and professional 1,736 1,846 2,012 2,435 2,353 Data processing 1,363 1,375 1,731 1,237 1,231 Marketing 986 947 1,139 1,157 1,029 Amortization of intangibles 1,752 1,770 1,789 1,283 1,227 FDIC insurance 749 405 415 420 420 Communications 261 285 302 266 272 Foreclosed assets, net (28 ) 48 42 4 (112 ) Other 1,976 2,336 2,212 1,965 1,879 Total noninterest expense 33,319 34,440 34,623 32,082 31,643 Income before income tax expense 1,778 19,492 23,060 16,708 17,337 Income tax expense 381 3,490 4,743 4,087 3,442 Net income $ 1,397 $ 16,002 $ 18,317 $ 12,621 $ 13,895 Earnings per common share Basic $ 0.09 $ 1.02 $ 1.17 $ 0.81 $ 0.89 Diluted $ 0.09 $ 1.02 $ 1.17 $ 0.80 $ 0.88 Weighted average basic common shares outstanding 15,650 15,624 15,623 15,668 15,683 Weighted average diluted common shares outstanding 15,691 15,693 15,654 15,688 15,718 Dividends paid per common share $ 0.2425 $ 0.2375 $ 0.2375 $ 0.2375 $ 0.2375

MIDWESTONE FINANCIAL GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

FINANCIAL STATISTICS

As of or for the Three Months Ended March 31, December 31, March 31, (Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) 2023 2022 2022 Earnings: Net interest income $ 40,076 $ 43,564 $ 37,336 Noninterest (loss) income (4,046 ) 10,940 11,644 Total revenue, net of interest expense 36,030 54,504 48,980 Credit loss expense 933 572 — Noninterest expense 33,319 34,440 31,643 Income before income tax expense 1,778 19,492 17,337 Income tax expense 381 3,490 3,442 Net income $ 1,397 $ 16,002 $ 13,895 Per Share Data: Diluted earnings $ 0.09 $ 1.02 $ 0.88 Book value 31.94 31.54 32.15 Tangible book value(1) 26.13 25.60 26.98 Ending Balance Sheet: Total assets $ 6,409,952 $ 6,577,876 $ 5,960,214 Loans held for investment, net of unearned income 3,919,365 3,840,524 3,250,035 Total securities 2,071,783 2,282,968 2,349,850 Total deposits 5,555,153 5,468,942 5,077,725 Short-term borrowings 143,981 391,873 181,193 Long-term debt 137,981 139,210 139,898 Total shareholders’ equity 500,650 492,793 504,457 Average Balance Sheet: Average total assets $ 6,524,065 $ 6,516,969 $ 5,914,604 Average total loans 3,867,110 3,791,880 3,245,449 Average total deposits 5,546,694 5,495,599 5,044,046 Financial Ratios: Return on average assets 0.09 % 0.97 % 0.95 % Return on average equity 1.14 % 13.26 % 10.74 % Return on average tangible equity(1) 2.70 % 17.85 % 13.56 % Efficiency ratio(1) 62.32 % 57.79 % 60.46 % Net interest margin, tax equivalent(1) 2.75 % 2.93 % 2.79 % Loans to deposits ratio 70.55 % 70.22 % 64.01 % Uninsured deposits excluding collateralized municipal deposits ratio 18.54 % 21.13 % 24.72 % Common equity ratio 7.81 % 7.49 % 8.46 % Tangible common equity ratio(1) 6.48 % 6.17 % 7.20 % Credit Risk Profile: Total nonperforming loans $ 14,442 $ 15,821 $ 31,182 Nonperforming loans ratio 0.37 % 0.41 % 0.96 % Total nonperforming assets $ 14,442 $ 15,924 $ 31,455 Nonperforming assets ratio 0.23 % 0.24 % 0.53 % Net charge-offs $ 333 $ 3,472 $ 2,222 Net charge-off ratio 0.03 % 0.36 % 0.28 % Allowance for credit losses $ 49,800 $ 49,200 $ 46,200 Allowance for credit losses ratio 1.27 % 1.28 % 1.42 % Allowance for credit losses to nonaccrual ratio 344.88 % 322.50 % 148.16 % (1) Non-GAAP measure. See the Non-GAAP Measures section for a reconciliation to the most directly comparable GAAP measure.

MIDWESTONE FINANCIAL GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

AVERAGE BALANCE SHEET AND YIELD ANALYSIS

Three Months Ended March 31, 2023 December 31, 2022 March 31, 2022 (Dollars in thousands) Average

Balance Interest

Income/

Expense Average

Yield/

Cost Average

Balance Interest

Income/

Expense Average

Yield/

Cost Average

Balance Interest

Income/

Expense Average

Yield/

Cost ASSETS Loans, including fees(1)(2)(3) $ 3,867,110 $ 47,206 4.95 % $ 3,791,880 $ 44,494 4.66 % $ 3,245,449 $ 31,858 3.98 % Taxable investment securities 1,811,388 10,444 2.34 % 1,865,494 10,685 2.27 % 1,835,911 8,123 1.79 % Tax-exempt investment securities(2)(4) 397,110 2,649 2.71 % 422,156 2,893 2.72 % 450,547 2,998 2.70 % Total securities held for investment(2) 2,208,498 13,093 2.40 % 2,287,650 13,578 2.35 % 2,286,458 11,121 1.97 % Other 24,848 244 3.98 % 5,562 — — % 56,094 28 0.20 % Total interest earning assets(2) $ 6,100,456 $ 60,543 4.02 % $ 6,085,092 $ 58,072 3.79 % $ 5,588,001 $ 43,007 3.12 % Other assets 423,609 431,877 326,603 Total assets $ 6,524,065 $ 6,516,969 $ 5,914,604 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY Interest checking deposits $ 1,515,845 $ 1,849 0.49 % $ 1,632,749 $ 1,703 0.41 % $ 1,560,402 $ 1,061 0.28 % Money market deposits 930,543 3,269 1.42 % 995,512 2,369 0.94 % 953,943 499 0.21 % Savings deposits 653,043 272 0.17 % 683,538 306 0.18 % 641,703 279 0.18 % Time deposits 1,417,688 9,929 2.84 % 1,067,044 4,749 1.77 % 883,997 1,071 0.49 % Total interest bearing deposits 4,517,119 15,319 1.38 % 4,378,843 9,127 0.83 % 4,040,045 2,910 0.29 % Securities sold under agreements to repurchase 145,809 450 1.25 % 151,880 437 1.14 % 159,417 96 0.24 % Federal funds purchased — — — % 940 10 4.22 % — — — % Other short-term borrowings 111,306 1,336 4.87 % 152,215 1,508 3.93 % 3,029 23 3.08 % Short-term borrowings 257,115 1,786 2.82 % 305,035 1,955 2.54 % 162,446 119 0.30 % Long-term debt 139,208 2,124 6.19 % 151,266 2,111 5.54 % 140,389 1,487 4.30 % Total borrowed funds 396,323 3,910 4.00 % 456,301 4,066 3.54 % 302,835 1,606 2.15 % Total interest bearing liabilities $ 4,913,442 $ 19,229 1.59 % $ 4,835,144 $ 13,193 1.08 % $ 4,342,880 $ 4,516 0.42 % Noninterest bearing deposits 1,029,575 1,116,756 1,004,001 Other liabilities 82,501 86,242 42,872 Shareholders’ equity 498,547 478,827 524,851 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 6,524,065 $ 6,516,969 $ 5,914,604 Net interest income(2) $ 41,314 $ 44,879 $ 38,491 Net interest spread(2) 2.43 % 2.71 % 2.70 % Net interest margin(2) 2.75 % 2.93 % 2.79 % Total deposits(5) $ 5,546,694 $ 15,319 1.12 % $ 5,495,599 $ 9,127 0.66 % $ 5,044,046 $ 2,910 0.23 % Cost of funds(6) 1.31 % 0.88 % 0.34 %

(1) Average balance includes nonaccrual loans.

(2) Tax equivalent. The federal statutory tax rate utilized was 21%.

(3) Interest income includes net loan fees, loan purchase discount accretion and tax equivalent adjustments. Net loan fees were $95 thousand, $87 thousand, and $674 thousand for the three months ended March 31, 2023, December 31, 2022, and March 31, 2022, respectively. Loan purchase discount accretion was $1.2 million, $1.3 million, and $732 thousand for the three months ended March 31, 2023, December 31, 2022, and March 31, 2022, respectively. Tax equivalent adjustments were $716 thousand, $725 thousand, and $540 thousand for the three months ended March 31, 2023, December 31, 2022, and March 31, 2022, respectively. The federal statutory tax rate utilized was 21%.

(4) Interest income includes tax equivalent adjustments of $522 thousand, $590 thousand, and $615 thousand for the three months ended March 31, 2023, December 31, 2022, and March 31, 2022, respectively. The federal statutory tax rate utilized was 21%.

(5) Total deposits is the sum of total interest-bearing deposits and noninterest bearing deposits. The cost of total deposits is calculated as annualized interest expense on deposits divided by average total deposits.

(6) Cost of funds is calculated as annualized total interest expense divided by the sum of average total deposits and borrowed funds.

Non-GAAP Measures

This earnings release contains non-GAAP measures for tangible common equity, tangible book value per share, tangible common equity ratio, return on average tangible equity, net interest margin (tax equivalent), core net interest margin, loan yield (tax equivalent), core yield on loans, efficiency ratio, and adjusted earnings. Management believes these measures provide investors with useful information regarding the Company’s profitability, financial condition and capital adequacy, consistent with how management evaluates the Company’s financial performance. The following tables provide a reconciliation of each non-GAAP measure to the most comparable GAAP measure.

Tangible Common Equity/Tangible Book Value per Share/Tangible Common Equity Ratio March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) 2023 2022 2022 2022 2022 Total shareholders’ equity $ 500,650 $ 492,793 $ 472,229 $ 488,832 $ 504,457 Intangible assets, net (91,040 ) (92,792 ) (94,563 ) (96,351 ) (81,135 ) Tangible common equity $ 409,610 $ 400,001 $ 377,666 $ 392,481 $ 423,322 Total assets $ 6,409,952 $ 6,577,876 $ 6,491,061 $ 6,442,491 $ 5,960,214 Intangible assets, net (91,040 ) (92,792 ) (94,563 ) (96,351 ) (81,135 ) Tangible assets $ 6,318,912 $ 6,485,084 $ 6,396,498 $ 6,346,140 $ 5,879,079 Book value per share $ 31.94 $ 31.54 $ 30.23 $ 31.26 $ 32.15 Tangible book value per share(1) $ 26.13 $ 25.60 $ 24.17 $ 25.10 $ 26.98 Shares outstanding 15,675,325 15,623,977 15,622,825 15,635,131 15,690,125 Common equity ratio 7.81 % 7.49 % 7.28 % 7.59 % 8.46 % Tangible common equity ratio(2) 6.48 % 6.17 % 5.90 % 6.18 % 7.20 %

(1) Tangible common equity divided by shares outstanding.

(2) Tangible common equity divided by tangible assets.

Three Months Ended Return on Average Tangible Equity March 31, December 31, March 31, (Dollars in thousands) 2023 2022 2022 Net income $ 1,397 $ 16,002 $ 13,895 Intangible amortization, net of tax(1) 1,314 1,328 920 Tangible net income $ 2,711 $ 17,330 $ 14,815 Average shareholders’ equity $ 498,547 $ 478,827 $ 524,851 Average intangible assets, net (92,002 ) (93,662 ) (81,763 ) Average tangible equity $ 406,545 $ 385,165 $ 443,088 Return on average equity 1.14 % 13.26 % 10.74 % Return on average tangible equity(2) 2.70 % 17.85 % 13.56 %

(1) The combined income tax rate utilized was 25%.

(2) Annualized tangible net income divided by average tangible equity.

Three Months Ended Net Interest Margin, Tax Equivalent / Core Net Interest Margin March 31, December 31, March 31, (Dollars in thousands) 2023 2022 2022 Net interest income $ 40,076 $ 43,564 $ 37,336 Tax equivalent adjustments: Loans(1) 716 725 540 Securities(1) 522 590 615 Net interest income, tax equivalent $ 41,314 $ 44,879 $ 38,491 Loan purchase discount accretion (1,189 ) (1,286 ) (732 ) Core net interest income $ 40,125 $ 43,593 $ 37,759 Net interest margin 2.66 % 2.84 % 2.71 % Net interest margin, tax equivalent(2) 2.75 % 2.93 % 2.79 % Core net interest margin(3) 2.67 % 2.84 % 2.74 % Average interest earning assets $ 6,100,456 $ 6,085,092 $ 5,588,001

(1) The federal statutory tax rate utilized was 21%.

(2) Annualized tax equivalent net interest income divided by average interest earning assets.

(3) Annualized core net interest income divided by average interest earning assets.

Three Months Ended Loan Yield, Tax Equivalent / Core Yield on Loans March 31, December 31, March 31, (Dollars in thousands) 2023 2022 2022 Loan interest income, including fees $ 46,490 $ 43,769 $ 31,318 Tax equivalent adjustment(1) 716 725 540 Tax equivalent loan interest income $ 47,206 $ 44,494 $ 31,858 Loan purchase discount accretion (1,189 ) (1,286 ) (732 ) Core loan interest income $ 46,017 $ 43,208 $ 31,126 Yield on loans 4.88 % 4.58 % 3.91 % Yield on loans, tax equivalent(2) 4.95 % 4.66 % 3.98 % Core yield on loans(3) 4.83 % 4.52 % 3.89 % Average loans $ 3,867,110 $ 3,791,880 $ 3,245,449

(1) The federal statutory tax rate utilized was 21%.

(2) Annualized tax equivalent loan interest income divided by average loans.

(3) Annualized core loan interest income divided by average loans.

Three Months Ended Efficiency Ratio March 31, December 31, March 31, (Dollars in thousands) 2023 2022 2022 Total noninterest expense $ 33,319 $ 34,440 $ 31,643 Amortization of intangibles (1,752 ) (1,770 ) (1,227 ) Merger-related expenses (136 ) (409 ) (128 ) Noninterest expense used for efficiency ratio $ 31,431 $ 32,261 $ 30,288 Net interest income, tax equivalent(1) $ 41,314 $ 44,879 $ 38,491 Plus: Noninterest income (4,046 ) 10,940 11,644 Less: Investment securities (losses) gains, net (13,170 ) (1 ) 40 Net revenues used for efficiency ratio $ 50,438 $ 55,820 $ 50,095 Efficiency ratio(2) 62.32 % 57.79 % 60.46 %

(1) The federal statutory tax rate utilized was 21%.

(2) Noninterest expense adjusted for amortization of intangibles and merger-related expenses divided by the sum of tax equivalent net interest income, noninterest income and net investment securities gains.

Three Months Ended Adjusted Earnings March 31, December 31, March 31, (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) 2023 2022 2022 Net income $ 1,397 $ 16,002 $ 13,895 After tax loss on sale of debt securities(1) 9,837 — — Adjusted earnings $ 11,234 $ 16,002 $ 13,895 Weighted average diluted common shares outstanding 15,691 15,693 15,718 Earnings per common share Earnings per common share – diluted $ 0.09 $ 1.02 $ 0.88 Adjusted earnings per common share – diluted(2) $ 0.72 $ 1.02 $ 0.88

(1) The income tax rate utilized was 25.3%.

(2) Adjusted earnings divided by weighted average diluted common shares outstanding.

