MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. Reports Results for the Fourth Quarter and Full Year of 2019

IOWA CITY, Iowa, Jan. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (Nasdaq – MOFG) (“we”, “our”, or the “Company”) today reported net income for the fourth quarter of 2019 of $13.4 million, or $0.83 per diluted common share, compared to net income of $12.3 million, or $0.76 per diluted common share, for the third quarter of 2019 (the “linked quarter”). Net income for the full year 2019 was $43.6 million, or $2.93 per diluted common share, compared to net income for the full year 2018 of $30.4 million, or $2.48 per diluted common share. Pre-tax merger-related expenses were $3.3 million and $9.1 million for the fourth quarter and full year of 2019, respectively. Such expenses reduced diluted earnings per common share by $0.15 and $0.47 for the fourth quarter and full year of 2019, respectively.

Charles Funk, President and Chief Executive Officer, commented, “It was another very good quarter for MidWestOne and also the best full year earnings in our history. We continue to see the benefits of a relatively stable core net interest margin and good expense control. Our fourth quarter results produced a return on average assets of 1.14%, a return on average equity of 10.55%, and a return on average tangible equity of 15.60%.”

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

As of or For the Three Months Ended As of or For the Year Ended December 31, September 30, December 31, December 31, December 31, 2019 2019 2018 2019 2018 (Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) Net income $ 13,371 $ 12,300 $ 7,624 $ 43,630 $ 30,351 Earnings per common share, diluted $ 0.83 $ 0.76 $ 0.62 $ 2.93 $ 2.48 Return on average assets 1.14 % 1.06 % 0.92 % 1.04 % 0.93 % Return on average equity 10.55 % 9.92 % 8.61 % 9.65 % 8.78 % Return on average tangible equity (1) 15.60 % 15.57 % 11.47 % 13.98 % 11.87 % Net interest margin, tax equivalent(1) 3.79 % 4.15 % 3.59 % 3.82 % 3.60 % Yield on loans, tax equivalent(1) 5.16 % 5.59 % 4.85 % 5.22 % 4.77 % Cost of total deposits 0.88 % 0.89 % 0.78 % 0.89 % 0.66 % Efficiency ratio(1) 63.05 % 50.46 % 57.81 % 57.56 % 61.23 % Total assets $ 4,653,573 $ 4,648,287 $ 3,291,480 $ 4,653,573 $ 3,291,480 Loans held for investment, net of unearned income $ 3,451,266 $ 3,524,728 $ 2,398,779 $ 3,451,266 $ 2,398,779 Total deposits $ 3,728,655 $ 3,709,712 $ 2,612,929 $ 3,728,655 $ 2,612,929 Equity to assets ratio 10.94 % 10.71 % 10.85 % 10.94 % 10.85 % Tangible common equity ratio(1) 8.48 % 8.21 % 8.78 % 8.48 % 8.78 % Book value per share $ 31.49 $ 30.77 $ 29.32 $ 31.49 $ 29.32 Tangible book value per share(1) $ 23.77 $ 22.93 $ 23.20 $ 23.77 $ 23.20 Gross loans held for investment to deposit ratio 93.04 % 95.59 % 91.80 % 93.04 % 91.80 % (1) Non-GAAP measure. See pages 14-15 for a reconciliation to the most directly comparable GAAP measure.

Acquisition of ATBancorp

Our results of operations for the fourth quarter and full year of 2019 and our financial condition at December 31, 2019 were significantly impacted by the May 1, 2019 acquisition of ATBancorp. The table below summarizes the amounts recognized at the acquisition date for each major class of assets acquired and liabilities assumed:

May 1, 2019 (in thousands) Merger consideration $ 148,443 Identifiable net assets acquired, at fair value Assets acquired Cash and due from banks $ 71,820 Debt securities available for sale 99,056 Loans 1,138,928 Premises and equipment 18,327 Core deposit intangible 23,539 Customer relationship intangible 4,285 Bank-owned life insurance 18,759 Foreclosed assets 3,091 Other assets 22,857 Total assets acquired 1,400,662 Liabilities assumed Deposits 1,079,094 Short-term borrowings 100,761 Long-term debt 71,234 Other liabilities 29,544 Total liabilities assumed 1,280,633 Total identifiable net assets acquired, at fair value $ 120,029 Goodwill $ 28,414

INCOME STATEMENT HIGHLIGHTS

Net Interest Income

Net interest income decreased in the fourth quarter of 2019 to $39.6 million from $43.3 million in the linked quarter due primarily to lower loan purchase discount accretion in the current period. Discount accretion from acquired loans added $3.9 million to net interest income in the fourth quarter compared to $7.2 million in the linked quarter. Average earning assets were up slightly and reflected a mix shift between investment securities and loans.

The tax equivalent net interest margin decreased to 3.79% for the fourth quarter of 2019 from 4.15% in the linked quarter as lower loan yields, driven by lower loan purchase discount accretion, were only partially offset by lower funding costs. The Company’s core net interest margin, which excludes loan purchase discount accretion, compressed 6 basis points (“bps”) from the linked quarter. Such compression reflected the negative impact to the Company’s variable rate asset yields from the three cuts to the federal funds target rate in the latter half of 2019 coupled with the continued challenges posed by the shape of the yield curve. In addition, interest reversals related to nonaccrual loans accounted for 2 bps of the sequential decline in earning asset yields. Partially offsetting those factors was a 5 bps sequential decline in funding costs.

Mr. Funk continued, “Our ‘core margin’ this quarter was impacted by market rates, nonaccrual loan interest reversals and a shift in mix of loans and investment securities. We continue to be diligent in managing our funding costs consistent with changes in market rates to maintain our margin.”

Noninterest Income

Noninterest income for the fourth quarter of 2019 increased $1.0 million, or 13%, from the linked quarter. The increase was due primarily to increases in the ‘Loan revenue’ and ‘Other’ income line items. ‘Loan revenue’ in the linked quarter included a $657 thousand negative valuation adjustment to the Company’s mortgage servicing right whereas the fourth quarter adjustment was a favorable $272 thousand, a $929 thousand period-to-period change. The ‘Other’ line item reflected increased income from our commercial loan swap program. Partially offsetting these increases, ‘Card revenue’ declined $513 thousand due primarily to the recognition of rewards costs related to our credit card program.

“Both our trust and investment services groups recorded their best years ever in 2019 which was reflected in our financial results. Our mortgage group also finished the year strong and, finally, we were pleased by the success of our commercial bankers in selling our loan swap products,” said Mr. Funk.

The following table presents details of noninterest income for the periods indicated:

Three Months Ended December 31, September 30, December 31, Noninterest Income 2019 2019 2018 (In thousands) Investment services and trust activities $ 2,421 $ 2,339 $ 1,274 Service charges and fees 2,072 2,068 1,556 Card revenue 1,142 1,655 1,095 Loan revenue 1,757 991 884 Bank-owned life insurance 501 514 381 Insurance commissions — — 260 Investment securities gains (losses), net 18 23 (4 ) Other 1,125 414 350 Total noninterest income $ 9,036 $ 8,004 $ 5,796

Noninterest Expense

Noninterest expense for the fourth quarter of 2019 increased $5.0 million, or 16%, from the linked quarter due primarily to accounting for certain flow-through tax credit partnerships. Specifically, ‘Other’ noninterest expense in the fourth quarter reflected a write-down of approximately $3.9 million to the Company’s investment in such partnerships. This write-down was wholly offset, however, by a benefit in income tax expense.

The following table presents details of noninterest expense for the periods indicated:

Three Months Ended December 31, September 30, December 31, Noninterest Expense 2019 2019 2018 (In thousands) Compensation and employee benefits $ 19,246 $ 17,426 $ 12,111 Occupancy expense of premises, net 2,347 2,294 1,166 Equipment 2,251 2,181 1,433 Legal and professional 1,797 1,996 1,027 Data processing 1,492 1,234 875 Marketing 1,147 1,167 678 Amortization of intangibles 1,941 2,583 503 FDIC insurance (72 ) (42 ) 429 Communications 493 489 342 Foreclosed assets, net 173 265 46 Other 5,621 1,849 1,169 Total noninterest expense $ 36,436 $ 31,442 $ 19,779

The following table presents details of merger-related costs for the periods indicated:

Three Months Ended December 31, September 30, December 31, Merger-related Expenses 2019 2019 2018 (In thousands) Compensation and employee benefits $ 2,854 $ 1,576 $ — Occupancy expense of premises, net 73 44 — Equipment 43 204 2 Legal and professional 201 471 89 Data processing 51 39 100 Marketing 2 6 — Other 58 207 15 Total merger-related costs $ 3,282 $ 2,547 $ 206

Income Taxes

The Company recognized a net income tax benefit of $1.8 million in the fourth quarter compared to an expense of $3.3 million in the linked quarter due primarily to the recognition of $4.0 million in renewable energy and historic tax credits in the fourth quarter. These credits reduced the Company’s annual effective income tax rate for 2019 to 13.1%. Partially offsetting the earnings benefit from those tax credits was the aforementioned $3.9 million write-down of the related tax credit partnership investment during the fourth quarter.

BALANCE SHEET HIGHLIGHTS

Loans Held for Investment

Loans held for investment, net of unearned income, increased $1.05 billion, or 44%, to $3.45 billion from December 31, 2018, primarily due to the merger. Loans held for investment, net of unearned income, decreased $73.5 million, or 2%, from September 30, 2019. At December 31, 2019, commercial real estate loans comprised approximately 53% of the loan portfolio. Commercial and industrial loans was the next largest category at 24% of total loans, followed by residential real estate loans at 17%, agricultural loans at 4%, and consumer loans at 2% of total loans.

The following table presents the composition of loans held for investment, net of unearned income, as of the dates indicated:

December 31, September 30, December 31, Loans Held for Investment 2019 2019 2018 (In thousands) Commercial and industrial $ 835,236 $ 871,192 $ 533,188 Agricultural 140,446 151,984 96,956 Commercial real estate Construction and development 298,077 296,586 217,617 Farmland 181,885 188,394 88,807 Multifamily 227,407 236,145 134,741 Other 1,107,490 1,102,744 826,163 Total commercial real estate 1,814,859 1,823,869 1,267,328 Residential real estate One-to-four family first liens 407,418 416,194 341,830 One-to-four family junior liens 170,381 176,162 120,049 Total residential real estate 577,799 592,356 461,879 Consumer 82,926 85,327 39,428 Loans held for investment, net of unearned income $ 3,451,266 $ 3,524,728 $ 2,398,779

“Loan balances fell during the quarter due to several factors. We continued to experience higher than anticipated loan pay-offs. Further, weak loan demand, including line utilization, also contributed to lower loan volumes,” stated Mr. Funk.

Provision and Allowance for Loan Losses

The following table shows the activity in the allowance for loan losses for the periods indicated:

Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31, September 30, December 31, December 31, December 31, Allowance for Loan Losses Roll Forward 2019 2019 2018 2019 2018 (In thousands) Beginning balance $ 31,532 $ 28,691 $ 31,278 $ 29,307 $ 28,059 Charge-offs (3,212 ) (1,635 ) (5,456 ) (8,390 ) (7,040 ) Recoveries 155 212 235 1,004 988 Net charge-offs (3,057 ) (1,423 ) (5,221 ) (7,386 ) (6,052 ) Provision for loan losses 604 4,264 3,250 7,158 7,300 Ending balance $ 29,079 $ 31,532 $ 29,307 $ 29,079 $ 29,307

As of December 31, 2019, the allowance for loan losses was $29.1 million, or 0.84% of loans held for investment, net of unearned income, compared with $29.3 million, or 1.22%, at December 31, 2018. The decline in coverage ratio from year-end 2018 was due primarily to loans acquired in the ATBancorp acquisition. Those loans were measured at fair value upon acquisition and, as a result, initially there was no allowance for loan losses recognized for such loans.

Deposits

The following table presents the composition of our deposit portfolio as of the dates indicated:

December 31, September 30, December 31, Deposit Composition 2019 2019 2018 (In thousands) Noninterest bearing deposits $ 662,209 $ 673,777 $ 439,133 Interest checking deposits 962,830 924,861 683,894 Money market deposits 763,028 763,661 555,839 Savings deposits 387,142 389,606 210,416 Total non-maturity deposits 2,775,209 2,751,905 1,889,282 Time deposits of $250,000 and under 682,232 685,409 532,395 Time deposits over $250,000 271,214 272,398 191,252 Total time deposits 953,446 957,807 723,647 Total deposits $ 3,728,655 $ 3,709,712 $ 2,612,929

Mr. Funk noted, “Every region of legacy MidWestOne saw increased deposit balances in 2019 which resulted in one of the best deposit generation years ever for our company. In addition, deposit run-off in the former ATBancorp footprint slowed significantly during the fourth quarter.”

CREDIT QUALITY

The following table presents a roll forward of nonperforming loans for the period indicated:

90+ Days Past Performing Due & Still Troubled Debt Nonperforming Loans Nonaccrual Accruing Restructured Total (In thousands) Balance at December 31, 2018 $ 19,924 $ 365 $ 5,284 $ 25,573 Loans placed on nonaccrual, restructured or 90+ days past due & still accruing 29,954 1,369 215 31,538 Established through acquisition 12,116 — — 12,116 Repayments (including interest applied to principal) (9,993 ) (18 ) (573 ) (10,584 ) Loans returned to accrual status or no longer past due (1,824 ) (962 ) — (2,786 ) Charge-offs (6,924 ) — — (6,924 ) Transfers to foreclosed assets (1,770 ) — — (1,770 ) Transfers to nonaccrual — (618 ) (554 ) (1,172 ) Balance at December 31, 2019 $ 41,483 $ 136 $ 4,372 $ 45,991

The following table presents selected loan credit quality metrics as of the dates indicated:

December 31, September 30, December 31, Credit Quality Metrics 2019 2019 2018 (dollars in thousands) Nonaccrual loans held for investment $ 41,483 $ 31,968 $ 19,924 Performing troubled debt restructured loans held for investment 4,372 4,701 5,284 Accruing loans contractually past due 90 days or more 136 236 365 Total nonperforming loans 45,991 36,905 25,573 Foreclosed assets, net 3,706 4,366 535 Total nonperforming assets $ 49,697 $ 41,271 $ 26,108 Allowance for loan losses 29,079 31,532 29,307 Provision for loan losses (for the quarter) 604 4,264 3,250 Net charge-offs (for the quarter) 3,057 1,423 5,221 Net charge-offs to average loans held for investment (for the quarter) 0.35 % 0.16 % 0.86 % Allowance for loan losses to loans held for investment, net of unearned income 0.84 % 0.89 % 1.22 % Allowance for loan losses to nonaccrual loans held for investment, net of unearned income 70.10 % 98.64 % 147.09 % Nonaccrual loans held for investment to loans held for investment 1.20 % 0.91 % 0.83 %

“While nonaccrual loans increased by $9.5 million during the quarter, we believe these loans have been properly evaluated in our allowance for loan losses. Further, subsequent to year-end, $2.2 million of these loans were paid-off,” noted Mr. Funk.

CORPORATE UPDATE

Share Repurchase Program

During the fourth quarter of 2019, the Company repurchased 19,102 shares of its common stock at an average price of $29.65 per share and a total cost of $566 thousand. At December 31, 2019, $9.0 million remained available to repurchase shares under the Company’s current share repurchase program.

Cash Dividend Announcement

On January 22, 2020, the Company’s board of directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.22 per common share. The dividend is payable March 16, 2020, to shareholders of record at the close of business on March 2, 2020. “The 9% increase in our dividend reflects good 2019 financial performance and our optimism for the future. We continue to be pleased with our tangible common equity ratio of 8.48%,” Mr. Funk concluded.

Measurement of Credit Losses on Financial Instruments (CECL)

On January 1, 2020, new accounting and recognition guidance related to credit losses and impairment of certain financial assets became effective for the Company. Our latest estimate of the impact based on December 31, 2019 loan data and economic forecasts indicates that the allowance for credit losses for loans and off-balance sheet credit exposures will increase between 20% and 30%. The current estimate and future calculations are highly dependent on loan composition, macroeconomic conditions and forecasts, and other management assumptions and judgments.

MIDWESTONE FINANCIAL GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

December 31, September 30, December 31, 2019 2019 2018 (In thousands) ASSETS Cash and due from banks $ 67,174 $ 79,776 $ 43,787 Interest earning deposits in banks 6,112 6,413 1,693 Federal funds sold 198 478 — Total cash and cash equivalents 73,484 86,667 45,480 Debt securities available for sale at fair value 785,977 503,278 414,101 Held to maturity securities at amortized cost — 190,309 195,822 Total securities held for investment 785,977 693,587 609,923 Loans held for sale 5,400 7,906 666 Gross loans held for investment 3,469,236 3,545,993 2,405,001 Unearned income, net (17,970 ) (21,265 ) (6,222 ) Loans held for investment, net of unearned income 3,451,266 3,524,728 2,398,779 Allowance for loan losses (29,079 ) (31,532 ) (29,307 ) Total loans held for investment, net 3,422,187 3,493,196 2,369,472 Premises and equipment, net 90,723 91,190 75,773 Goodwill 93,068 93,258 64,654 Other intangible assets, net 31,693 33,635 9,875 Foreclosed assets, net 3,706 4,366 535 Other assets 147,335 144,482 115,102 Total assets $ 4,653,573 $ 4,648,287 $ 3,291,480 LIABILITIES Noninterest bearing deposits $ 662,209 $ 673,777 $ 439,133 Interest bearing deposits 3,066,446 3,035,935 2,173,796 Total deposits 3,728,655 3,709,712 2,612,929 Short-term borrowings 139,349 155,101 131,422 Long-term debt 231,660 244,677 168,726 Other liabilities 44,927 40,912 21,336 Total liabilities 4,144,591 4,150,402 2,934,413 SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY Common stock 16,581 16,581 12,463 Additional paid-in capital 297,390 297,144 187,813 Retained earnings 201,105 191,007 168,951 Treasury stock (10,466 ) (9,933 ) (6,499 ) Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) 4,372 3,086 (5,661 ) Total shareholders’ equity 508,982 497,885 357,067 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 4,653,573 $ 4,648,287 $ 3,291,480

Certain reclassifications have been made to prior periods’ consolidated financial statements to present them on a basis comparable with the current period’s consolidated financial statements.

MIDWESTONE FINANCIAL GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31, September 30, December 31, December 31, 2019 2019 2018 (1) 2019 2018 (1) (In thousands, except per share data) Interest income Loans, including fees $ 44,906 $ 49,169 $ 29,052 $ 163,163 $ 111,193 Taxable investment securities 3,540 3,376 2,774 13,132 11,027 Tax-exempt investment securities 1,465 1,401 1,375 5,696 5,827 Other 115 130 23 450 62 Total interest income 50,026 54,076 33,224 182,441 128,109 Interest expense Deposits 8,251 8,238 5,161 29,927 17,331 Short-term borrowings 368 522 374 1,847 1,315 Long-term debt 1,823 2,058 1,136 7,017 4,195 Total interest expense 10,442 10,818 6,671 38,791 22,841 Net interest income 39,584 43,258 26,553 143,650 105,268 Provision for loan losses 604 4,264 3,250 7,158 7,300 Net interest income after provision for loan losses 38,980 38,994 23,303 136,492 97,968 Noninterest income Investment services and trust activities 2,421 2,339 1,274 8,040 4,953 Service charges and fees 2,072 2,068 1,556 7,452 6,157 Card revenue 1,142 1,655 1,095 5,594 4,223 Loan revenue 1,757 991 884 3,789 3,622 Bank-owned life insurance 501 514 381 1,877 1,610 Insurance commissions — — 260 734 1,284 Investment securities gains (losses), net 18 23 (4 ) 90 193 Other 1,125 414 350 3,670 1,173 Total noninterest income 9,036 8,004 5,796 31,246 23,215 Noninterest expense Compensation and employee benefits 19,246 17,426 12,111 65,660 49,758 Occupancy expense of premises, net 2,347 2,294 1,166 8,647 7,597 Equipment 2,251 2,181 1,433 7,717 5,565 Legal and professional 1,797 1,996 1,027 8,049 4,641 Data processing 1,492 1,234 875 4,579 2,951 Marketing 1,147 1,167 678 3,789 2,660 Amortization of intangibles 1,941 2,583 503 5,906 2,296 FDIC insurance (72 ) (42 ) 429 690 1,533 Communications 493 489 342 1,701 1,353 Foreclosed assets, net 173 265 46 580 21 Other 5,621 1,849 1,169 10,217 4,840 Total noninterest expense 36,436 31,442 19,779 117,535 83,215 Income before income tax expense 11,580 15,556 9,320 50,203 37,968 Income tax expense (benefit) (1,791 ) 3,256 1,696 6,573 7,617 Net income $ 13,371 $ 12,300 $ 7,624 $ 43,630 $ 30,351 Earnings per common share Basic $ 0.83 $ 0.76 $ 0.62 $ 2.93 $ 2.48 Diluted $ 0.83 $ 0.76 $ 0.62 $ 2.93 $ 2.48 Weighted average basic common shares outstanding 16,162 16,201 12,217 14,870 12,220 Weighted average diluted common shares outstanding 16,193 16,215 12,235 14,885 12,237 Dividends paid per common share $ 0.2025 $ 0.2025 $ 0.1950 $ 0.81 $ 0.78

(1) Reclassified to conform to the current period’s presentation.

MIDWESTONE FINANCIAL GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

FIVE QUARTER CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, 2019 2019 2019 2019 2018 (In thousands) ASSETS Cash and due from banks $ 67,174 $ 79,776 $ 72,801 $ 40,002 $ 43,787 Interest earning deposits in banks 6,112 6,413 47,708 2,969 1,693 Federal funds sold 198 478 — — — Total cash and cash equivalents 73,484 86,667 120,509 42,971 45,480 Debt securities available for sale at fair value 785,977 503,278 460,302 432,979 414,101 Held to maturity securities at amortized cost — 190,309 193,173 195,033 195,822 Total securities held for investment 785,977 693,587 653,475 628,012 609,923 Loans held for sale 5,400 7,906 4,306 309 666 Gross loans held for investment 3,469,236 3,545,993 3,569,236 2,409,333 2,405,001 Unearned income, net (17,970 ) (21,265 ) (32,733 ) (5,574 ) (6,222 ) Loans held for investment, net of unearned income 3,451,266 3,524,728 3,536,503 2,403,759 2,398,779 Allowance for loan losses (29,079 ) (31,532 ) (28,691 ) (29,652 ) (29,307 ) Total loans held for investment, net 3,422,187 3,493,196 3,507,812 2,374,107 2,369,472 Premises and equipment, net 90,723 91,190 93,395 75,200 75,773 Goodwill 93,068 93,258 93,376 64,654 64,654 Other intangible assets, net 31,693 33,635 36,624 9,423 9,875 Foreclosed assets, net 3,706 4,366 4,922 336 535 Other assets 147,335 144,482 148,044 113,963 115,102 Total assets $ 4,653,573 $ 4,648,287 $ 4,662,463 $ 3,308,975 $ 3,291,480 LIABILITIES Noninterest bearing deposits $ 662,209 $ 673,777 $ 647,078 $ 426,729 $ 439,133 Interest bearing deposits 3,066,446 3,035,935 3,078,394 2,258,098 2,173,796 Total deposits 3,728,655 3,709,712 3,725,472 2,684,827 2,612,929 Short-term borrowings 139,349 155,101 153,829 76,066 131,422 Long-term debt 231,660 244,677 252,673 162,471 168,726 Other liabilities 44,927 40,912 42,138 21,762 21,336 Total liabilities 4,144,591 4,150,402 4,174,112 2,945,126 2,934,413 SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY Common stock 16,581 16,581 16,581 12,463 12,463 Additional paid-in capital 297,390 297,144 296,879 187,535 187,813 Retained earnings 201,105 191,007 181,984 173,771 168,951 Treasury stock (10,466 ) (9,933 ) (8,716 ) (7,297 ) (6,499 ) Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) 4,372 3,086 1,623 (2,623 ) (5,661 ) Total shareholders’ equity 508,982 497,885 488,351 363,849 357,067 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 4,653,573 $ 4,648,287 $ 4,662,463 $ 3,308,975 $ 3,291,480

Certain reclassifications have been made to prior periods’ consolidated financial statements to present them on a basis comparable with the current period’s consolidated financial statements.

MIDWESTONE FINANCIAL GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

FIVE QUARTER CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME Three Months Ended December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, 2019 2019 2019 2019 2018 (1) (In thousands, except per share data) Interest income Loans, including fees $ 44,906 $ 49,169 $ 40,053 $ 29,035 $ 29,052 Taxable investment securities 3,540 3,376 3,289 2,927 2,774 Tax-exempt investment securities 1,465 1,401 1,424 1,406 1,375 Other 115 130 185 20 23 Total interest income 50,026 54,076 44,951 33,388 33,224 Interest expense Deposits 8,251 8,238 7,743 5,695 5,161 Short-term borrowings 368 522 500 457 374 Long-term debt 1,823 2,058 1,876 1,260 1,136 Total interest expense 10,442 10,818 10,119 7,412 6,671 Net interest income 39,584 43,258 34,832 25,976 26,553 Provision for loan losses 604 4,264 696 1,594 3,250 Net interest income after provision for loan losses 38,980 38,994 34,136 24,382 23,303 Noninterest income Investment services and trust activities 2,421 2,339 1,890 1,390 1,274 Service charges and fees 2,072 2,068 1,870 1,442 1,556 Card revenue 1,142 1,655 1,799 998 1,095 Loan revenue 1,757 991 648 393 884 Bank-owned life insurance 501 514 470 392 381 Insurance commissions — — 314 420 260 Investment securities gains (losses), net 18 23 32 17 (4 ) Other 1,125 414 1,773 358 350 Total noninterest income 9,036 8,004 8,796 5,410 5,796 Noninterest expense Compensation and employee benefits 19,246 17,426 16,409 12,579 12,111 Occupancy expense of premises, net 2,347 2,294 2,127 1,879 1,166 Equipment 2,251 2,181 1,914 1,371 1,433 Legal and professional 1,797 1,996 3,291 965 1,027 Data processing 1,492 1,234 1,008 845 875 Marketing 1,147 1,167 869 606 678 Amortization of intangibles 1,941 2,583 930 452 503 FDIC insurance (72 ) (42 ) 434 370 429 Communications 493 489 377 342 342 Foreclosed assets, net 173 265 84 58 46 Other 5,621 1,849 1,597 1,150 1,169 Total noninterest expense 36,436 31,442 29,040 20,617 19,779 Income before income tax expense 11,580 15,556 13,892 9,175 9,320 Income tax expense (benefit) (1,791 ) 3,256 3,218 1,890 1,696 Net income $ 13,371 $ 12,300 $ 10,674 $ 7,285 $ 7,624 Earnings per common share Basic $ 0.83 $ 0.76 $ 0.72 $ 0.60 $ 0.62 Diluted $ 0.83 $ 0.76 $ 0.72 $ 0.60 $ 0.62 Weighted average basic common shares outstanding 16,162 16,201 14,894 12,164 12,217 Weighted average diluted common shares outstanding 16,193 16,215 14,900 12,177 12,235 Dividends paid per common share $ 0.2025 $ 0.2025 $ 0.2025 $ 0.2025 $ 0.1950

(1) Reclassified to conform to the current period’s presentation.

MIDWESTONE FINANCIAL GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

AVERAGE BALANCE SHEET AND YIELD ANALYSIS Three Months Ended December 31, 2019 September 30, 2019 December 31, 2018 Average

Balance Interest

Income/

Expense Average

Yield/

Cost Average

Balance Interest

Income/

Expense Average

Yield/

Cost Average

Balance(6) Interest

Income/

Expense(6) Average

Yield/

Cost (Dollars in thousands) ASSETS Loans, including fees (1)(2)(3) $ 3,493,496 $ 45,429 5.16 % $ 3,526,149 $ 49,712 5.59 % $ 2,398,859 $ 29,330 4.85 % Taxable investment securities 508,911 3,540 2.76 % 471,180 3,376 2.84 % 407,506 2,774 2.74 % Tax-exempt investment securities (2)(4) 211,695 1,846 3.46 % 200,533 1,765 3.49 % 198,073 1,732 3.47 % Total securities held for investment(2) 720,606 5,386 2.97 % 671,713 5,141 3.04 % 605,579 4,506 2.98 % Other 28,227 115 1.62 % 17,609 130 2.93 % 4,243 23 2.15 % Total interest earning assets(2) $ 4,242,329 50,930 4.76 % $ 4,215,471 54,983 5.17 % $ 3,008,681 33,859 44.70 % Other assets 392,254 405,060 269,445 Total assets $ 4,634,583 $ 4,620,531 $ 3,278,126 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY Interest checking deposits $ 926,155 $ 1,394 0.60 % $ 877,470 $ 1,398 0.63 % $ 680,971 $ 899 0.52 % Money market deposits 784,752 1,820 0.92 % 809,264 1,904 0.93 % 556,522 1,030 0.73 % Savings deposits 388,338 389 0.40 % 392,298 463 0.47 % 210,106 65 0.12 % Time deposits 953,804 4,648 1.93 % 939,480 4,473 1.89 % 724,973 3,167 1.73 % Total interest bearing deposits 3,053,049 8,251 1.07 % 3,018,512 8,238 1.08 % 2,172,572 5,161 0.94 % Short-term borrowings 126,508 368 1.15 % 139,458 522 1.49 % 104,710 374 1.41 % Long-term debt 237,788 1,823 3.04 % 249,226 2,058 3.28 % 171,029 1,136 2.64 % Total borrowed funds 364,296 2,191 2.39 % 388,684 2,580 2.63 % 275,739 1,510 2.17 % Total interest bearing liabilities $ 3,417,345 $ 10,442 1.21 % $ 3,407,196 $ 10,818 1.26 % $ 2,448,311 $ 6,671 1.08 % Noninterest bearing deposits 670,884 674,003 454,185 Other liabilities 43,343 47,582 24,232 Shareholders’ equity 503,011 491,750 351,398 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 4,634,583 $ 4,620,531 $ 3,278,126 Net interest income(2) $ 40,488 $ 44,165 $ 27,188 Net interest spread(2) 3.55 % 3.91 % 43.62 % Net interest margin(2) 3.79 % 4.15 % 3.59 % Total deposits(5) $ 3,723,933 $ 8,251 0.88 % $ 3,692,515 $ 8,238 0.89 % $ 2,626,757 $ 5,161 0.78 %

(1) Average balance includes nonaccrual loans.

(2) Tax equivalent.

(3) Interest income includes net loan fees, loan purchase discount accretion and tax equivalent adjustments. Net loan fees were $159 thousand, $(178) thousand, and $(67) thousand for the three months ended December 31, 2019, September 30, 2019, and December 31, 2018, respectively. Loan purchase discount accretion was $3.9 million, $7.2 million, and $454 thousand for the three months ended December 31, 2019, September 30, 2019, and December 31, 2018, respectively. Tax equivalent adjustments were $523 thousand, $543 thousand, and $278 thousand for the three months ended December 31, 2019, September 30, 2019, and December 31, 2018, respectively. The federal statutory tax rate utilized was 21%.

(4) Interest income includes tax equivalent adjustments of $381 thousand, $364 thousand, and $357 thousand for the three months ended December 31, 2019, September 30, 2019, and December 31, 2018, respectively. The federal statutory tax rate utilized was 21%.

(5) Total deposits is the sum of total interest-bearing deposits and noninterest bearing deposits. The cost of total deposits is calculated as annualized interest expense on deposits divided by average total deposits.

(6) Reclassified to conform to the current period’s presentation.

MIDWESTONE FINANCIAL GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

AVERAGE BALANCE SHEET AND YIELD ANALYSIS Year Ended December 31, 2019 December 31, 2018 Average

Balance Interest

Income/

Expense Average

Yield/

Cost Average

Balance(6) Interest

Income/

Expense(6) Average

Yield/

Cost (Dollars in thousands) ASSETS Loans, including fees(1)(2)(3) $ 3,157,127 $ 164,948 5.22 % $ 2,354,354 $ 112,233 4.77 % Taxable investment securities 465,484 13,132 2.82 % 428,757 11,027 2.57 % Tax-exempt investment securities(2)(4) 204,375 7,177 3.51 % 207,605 7,342 3.54 % Total securities held for investment (2) 669,859 20,309 3.03 % 636,362 18,369 2.89 % Other 21,289 450 2.11 % 3,372 62 1.84 % Total interest earning assets(2) $ 3,848,275 185,707 4.83 % $ 2,994,088 130,664 4.36 % Other assets 352,765 255,630 Total assets $ 4,201,040 $ 3,249,718 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY Interest checking deposits $ 806,624 4,723 0.59 % $ 672,069 2,907 0.43 % Money market deposits 766,812 7,549 0.98 % 543,359 3,020 0.56 % Savings deposits 329,199 1,092 0.33 % 214,244 254 0.12 % Time deposits 873,978 16,563 1.90 % 723,830 11,150 1.54 % Total interest bearing deposits 2,776,613 29,927 1.08 % 2,153,502 17,331 0.80 % Short-term borrowings 124,956 1,847 1.48 % 105,094 1,302 1.24 % Long-term debt 224,149 7,017 3.13 % 169,540 4,208 2.48 % Total borrowed funds 349,105 8,864 2.54 % 274,634 5,510 2.01 % Total interest bearing liabilities $ 3,125,718 38,791 1.24 % $ 2,428,136 22,841 0.94 % Noninterest bearing deposits 586,100 455,223 Other liabilities 37,204 20,625 Shareholders’ equity 452,018 345,734 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 4,201,040 $ 3,249,718 Net interest income(2) $ 146,916 $ 107,823 Net interest spread(2) 3.59 % 3.42 % Net interest margin(2) 3.82 % 3.60 % Total deposits(5) $ 3,362,713 $ 29,927 0.89 % $ 2,608,725 $ 17,331 0.66 %

(1) Average balance includes nonaccrual loans.

(2) Tax equivalent.

(3) Interest income includes net loan fees, loan purchase discount accretion and tax equivalent adjustments. Net loan fees were $(316) thousand and $(407) thousand for the year ended December 31, 2019 and December 31, 2018, respectively. Loan purchase discount accretion was $14.0 million and $2.7 million for the year ended December 31, 2019 and December 31, 2018, respectively. Tax-equivalent adjustments were $1.8 million and $1.0 million for the year ended December 31, 2019 and December 31, 2018, respectively. The federal statutory tax rate utilized was 21%.

(4) Interest income includes tax equivalent adjustments of $1.5 million and $1.5 million for the year ended December 31, 2019 and December 31, 2018, respectively. The federal statutory tax rate utilized was 21%.

(5) Total deposits is the sum of total interest bearing deposits and noninterest bearing demand deposits. The cost of total deposits is calculated as annualized interest expense on deposits divided by average total deposits.

(6) Reclassified to conform to the current period’s presentation

Non-GAAP Measures

This earnings release contains non-GAAP measures for tangible book value per share, tangible common equity ratio, return on average tangible equity, net interest margin (tax equivalent), loan yield (tax equivalent) and the efficiency ratio. Management believes these measures provide investors with useful information regarding the Company’s profitability, financial condition and capital adequacy, consistent with how management evaluates the Company’s financial performance. The following tables provide a reconciliation of each non-GAAP measure to the most comparable GAAP measure.

Tangible Book Value Per Share/ December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, Tangible Common Equity Ratio 2019 2019 2019 2019 2018 (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) Total shareholders’ equity $ 508,982 $ 497,885 $ 488,351 $ 363,849 $ 357,067 Intangible assets, net (124,761 ) (126,893 ) (130,000 ) (74,077 ) (74,529 ) Tangible equity $ 384,221 $ 370,992 $ 358,351 $ 289,772 $ 282,538 Total assets $ 4,653,573 $ 4,648,287 $ 4,662,463 $ 3,308,975 $ 3,291,480 Intangible assets, net (124,761 ) (126,893 ) (130,000 ) (74,077 ) (74,529 ) Tangible assets $ 4,528,812 $ 4,521,394 $ 4,532,463 $ 3,234,898 $ 3,216,951 Book value per share $ 31.49 $ 30.77 $ 30.11 $ 29.94 $ 29.32 Tangible book value per share(1) $ 23.77 $ 22.93 $ 22.09 $ 23.84 $ 23.20 Shares outstanding 16,162,176 16,179,734 16,221,160 12,153,045 12,180,015 Equity to assets ratio 10.94 % 10.71 % 10.47 % 11.00 % 10.85 % Tangible common equity ratio(2) 8.48 % 8.21 % 7.91 % 8.96 % 8.78 %

(1) Tangible equity divided by shares outstanding.

(2) Tangible equity divided by tangible assets.

For the Three Months Ended For the Year Ended Return on Average Tangible Equity December 31,

2019 September 30,

2019 December 31,

2018 December 31,

2019 December 31,

2018 (Dollars in thousands) Net income $ 13,371 $ 12,300 $ 7,624 $ 43,630 $ 30,351 Intangible amortization, net of tax(1) 1,456 1,937 377 4,430 1,722 Tangible net income $ 14,827 $ 14,237 $ 8,001 $ 48,060 $ 32,073 Average shareholders’ equity $ 503,011 $ 491,750 $ 351,398 $ 452,018 $ 345,734 Average intangible assets, net (125,898 ) (128,963 ) (74,766 ) (108,242 ) (75,531 ) Average tangible equity $ 377,113 $ 362,787 $ 276,632 $ 343,776 $ 270,203 Return on average equity 10.55 % 9.92 % 8.61 % 9.65 % 8.78 % Return on average tangible equity(2) 15.60 % 15.57 % 11.47 % 13.98 % 11.87 %

(1) The combined income tax rate utilized was 25%.

(2) Annualized tangible net income divided by average tangible equity.

For the Three Months Ended For the Year Ended Net Interest Margin, Tax Equivalent December 31,

2019 September 30,

2019 December 31,

2018 December 31,

2019 December 31,

2018 (Dollars in thousands) Net interest income $ 39,584 $ 43,258 $ 26,553 $ 143,650 $ 105,268 Tax equivalent adjustments: Loans(1) 523 543 278 1,785 1,040 Securities(1) 381 364 357 1,481 1,515 Net interest income, tax equivalent $ 40,488 $ 44,165 $ 27,188 $ 146,916 $ 107,823 Loan purchase discount accretion (3,937 ) (7,207 ) (454 ) (13,977 ) (2,720 ) Core net interest income $ 36,551 $ 36,958 $ 26,734 $ 132,939 $ 105,103 Net interest margin 3.70 % 4.07 % 3.50 % 3.73 % 3.52 % Net interest margin, tax equivalent(2) 3.79 % 4.15 % 3.59 % 3.82 % 3.60 % Core net interest margin(3) 3.42 % 3.48 % 3.53 % 3.45 % 3.51 % Average interest earning assets $ 4,242,329 $ 4,215,471 $ 3,008,681 $ 3,848,275 $ 2,994,088

(1) The federal statutory tax rate utilized was 21%.

(2) Annualized tax equivalent net interest income divided by average interest earning assets.

(3) Annualized core net interest income divided by average interest earning assets.

For the Three Months Ended For the Year Ended Loan Yield, Tax Equivalent December 31,

2019 September 30,

2019 December 31,

2018 December 31,

2019 December 31,

2018 (Dollars in thousands) Loan interest income, including fees $ 44,906 $ 49,169 $ 29,052 $ 163,163 $ 111,193 Tax equivalent adjustment(1) 523 543 278 1,785 1,040 Tax equivalent loan interest income $ 45,429 $ 49,712 $ 29,330 $ 164,948 $ 112,233 Loan purchase discount accretion (3,937 ) (7,207 ) (454 ) (13,977 ) (2,720 ) Core loan interest income $ 41,492 $ 42,505 $ 28,876 $ 150,971 $ 109,513 Yield on loans 5.10 % 5.53 % 4.80 % 5.17 % 4.72 % Yield on loans, tax equivalent(2) 5.16 % 5.59 % 4.85 % 5.22 % 4.77 % Core yield on loans(3) 4.71 % 4.78 % 4.78 % 4.78 % 4.65 % Average loans $ 3,493,496 $ 3,526,149 $ 2,398,859 $ 3,157,127 $ 2,354,354

(1) The federal statutory tax rate utilized was 21%.

(2) Annualized tax equivalent loan interest income divided by average loans.

(3) Annualized core loan interest income divided by average loans.

For the Three Months Ended For the Year Ended Efficiency Ratio December 31,

2019 September 30,

2019 December 31,

2018 December 31,

2019 December 31,

2018 (Dollars in thousands) Total noninterest expense $ 36,436 $ 31,442 $ 19,779 $ 117,535 $ 83,215 Amortization of intangibles (1,941 ) (2,583 ) (503 ) (5,906 ) (2,296 ) Merger-related expenses (3,282 ) (2,547 ) (206 ) (9,130 ) (797 ) Noninterest expense used for efficiency ratio $ 31,213 $ 26,312 $ 19,070 $ 102,499 $ 80,122 Net interest income, tax equivalent(1) $ 40,488 $ 44,165 $ 27,188 $ 146,916 $ 107,823 Noninterest income 9,036 8,004 5,796 31,246 23,215 Investment securities (gains) losses, net (18 ) (23 ) 4 (90 ) (193 ) Net revenues used for efficiency ratio $ 49,506 $ 52,146 $ 32,988 $ 178,072 $ 130,845 Efficiency ratio 63.05 % 50.46 % 57.81 % 57.56 % 61.23 %

(1) The federal statutory tax rate utilized was 21%.