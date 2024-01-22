A caravan of over 500 migrants seeking to cross into the U.S. dissolved before reaching the border, Guatemalan officials said Monday.
The caravan originated in Honduras but dissolved shortly after crossing the border into Guatemala on Sunday, the Guatemalan Migration Institute says. Guatemalan authorities stopped the caravan a few miles after it entered the country and returned those without proper documentation to Honduras.
Those who had documentation were allowed to continue o
