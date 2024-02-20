FIRST ON FOX — South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem announced Tuesday that she will deploy additional National Guard troops to the southern border later this spring.

This new deployment, Noem’s fifth since 2021, is intended to support Texas Gov. Greg Abbott’s efforts to respond to the ongoing illegal immigrant crisis, including through the use of barbed wire and security personnel. The governor is sending 60 South Dakota National Guard soldiers on a rolling basis

