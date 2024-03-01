A migrant initially accused of participating in the beating of a pair of New York City police officers and then brazenly giving the middle finger to reporters after being released without bail had his charges dropped, prosecutors said Friday.
The Manhattan District Attorney’s Office dismissed the criminal complaint against Jhoan Boada, 22, saying he had been “exonerated as a participant in this assault” following a “thorough and diligent investigation.”
