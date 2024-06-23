The amount of Medicaid money Florida has paid out to undocumented migrants has been cut by over half after a new law signed by Gov. Ron DeSantis.

Florida’s Emergency Medical Assistance program for undocumented immigrants has had a 54% reduction in spending this year, falling from $148.4 million to $67 million with two months to go in the fiscal year, according to a report from Politico.

The dramatic drop comes after DeSantis signed a law last year that directed hospitals that ac

[Read Full story at source]