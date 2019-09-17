More than 125 migrant mothers and children have sued the U.S. government, claiming the Trump administration has violated the rights of asylum-seekers through the arbitrary and capricious implementation of a virtual asylum ban at the southern border.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- GM stops paying for health insurance for striking union workers; talks continue - September 17, 2019
- Migrant mothers and children sue U.S. over asylum ban - September 17, 2019
- Ex-campaign chief defends Trump, defies Democrats at impeachment hearing - September 17, 2019