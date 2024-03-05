An individual on the terror watchlist was apprehended illegally crossing the Texas border last month, according to U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) sources confirmed to Fox News.

Carlos Obed Yepez-Bedoya, 40, was caught by Texas Department of Public Safety agents on Feb. 21 crossing near Eagle Pass.

Customs and Border Protection sources confirmed to Fox News Digital that the Colombian national is registered on the FBI’s terror watchlist.

CBP sources told F

