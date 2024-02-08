Border Patrol agents in Texas have made significant arrests this week, with an illegal immigrant wanted for homicide apprehended along with a migrant who is a convicted pedophile.

U.S. Border Patrol (USBP) Chief Jason Owens posted on X Monday that a Mexican national with an active warrant for homicide in Louisiana had been captured.

“Another dangerous criminal kept off our streets,” Owens wrote.

The man’s identity and the details of the homicide case were not

[Read Full story at source]