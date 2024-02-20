Stunning video recorded by Fox News showed what appeared to be a trail of illegal immigrants streaming down a mountainside into a rural area of Southern California.

About an hour’s drive east of San Diego, anywhere from dozens to possibly over 100 migrants were captured on both Fox News ground and drone cameras tediously walking down a crevasse in the mountain range in Jacumba, California. To cross the border illegally, it appeared the migrants climbed the mountain from the Mexi

[Read Full story at source]