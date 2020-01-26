Migrants stranded in Mexico cling on to hopes of reaching U.S. border

Guatemalan migrant Wilfredo Gomez said on Saturday he had been asking God to make him “invisible” as Mexican security forces started rounding up and detaining other U.S.-bound Central Americans who had illegally crossed into the country.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- More than 2,000 now infected with coronavirus; 56 dead in China - January 25, 2020
- China’s Tianjin city to shut all inter-province buses to curb virus outbreak: state media - January 25, 2020
- China’s Hubei province reports 13 new coronavirus deaths: state media - January 25, 2020