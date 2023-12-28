BIRMINGHAM, Ala., Dec. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — In a landmark victory, Mike Bell Accident & Injury Lawyers, LLC, a formidable legal force specializing in personal injury cases, proudly announces the successful resolution of a recent shooting injury case involving negligent security, securing a monumental $4,200,000.00 judgment . Headquartered in Birmingham, AL, the law firm has once again demonstrated its unwavering commitment to justice and its ability to secure substantial compensation for victims of negligence.

The case centered around a distressing incident in Birmingham, where a victim suffered injuries due to inadequate security measures. Led by the esteemed Michael Bell, the legal team at Mike Bell Accident & Injury Lawyers, LLC worked tirelessly to bring justice to the victim, holding the responsible parties accountable for their negligence.

Key Case Details:

Judgment Amount: $4,200,000.00

Case Type: Shooting Injury (Negligent Security)

Location: Birmingham, AL

No case is considered too complicated, and no claim is deemed too small at Mike Bell Accident & Injury Lawyers, LLC. The firm proudly asserts, “WE FIGHT and YOU WIN because MIKE BELL WINS!” The legal team declares itself as TRIAL LAWYERS FOR THE PEOPLE OF ALABAMA, emphasizing their dedication to securing just compensation and relief for their clients.

Michael Bell, the founder of Mike Bell Accident & Injury Lawyers, LLC , highlighted, “This victory is not merely a financial triumph but a testament to justice for Miss Foster, who endured a tragic, life-altering injury. Her story underscores the importance of seeking assistance and defending our rights, even in the most challenging times. It serves as a powerful testament to the resilience of injured victims.”

