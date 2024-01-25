BIRMINGHAM, Ala., Jan. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Mike Bell Accident & Injury Lawyers proudly announces that Michael T. Bell, the firm’s Founder and Managing Partner , has achieved significant victories in personal injury cases throughout Birmingham, Anniston, Huntsville, and Montgomery, Alabama. Widely recognized as a top-tier personal injury trial attorney, Michael Bell has consistently demonstrated his commitment to securing substantial recoveries for clients and their families.

Accolades and Recognition

Michael T. Bell’s exemplary legal career has earned him prestigious accolades, including being named a Rising Star of Law, one of the nation’s Top 40 Under 40 attorneys, and one of the Best Personal Injury Lawyers in Birmingham. As the Chairman, Managing Partner, and Director of Truck Accident Litigation at Mike Bell Accident & Injury Lawyers, LLC, Michael’s leadership has propelled the firm to the forefront of the legal landscape in Alabama.

Diverse Practice Areas

Specializing in representing clients seriously injured due to the negligent conduct of others, Michael has successfully handled a wide range of cases, including passenger and commercial motor vehicle accidents, police misconduct, civil rights, negligent security, defective drugs and products, and wrongful death. His unwavering dedication to justice has resulted in multi-million-dollar settlements and verdicts for injured victims across Alabama and the Southeast.

Media Presence and Community Impact

Michael T. Bell extends his legal expertise beyond the courtroom, regularly contributing as a legal expert on radio and television stations across the nation. From January 2021 to January 2022, he sponsored and featured as a legal commentator on LAW TALK LIVE, a weekly legal segment on Birmingham’s V94.9 FM HomeTeam Morning Show. Additionally, Michael serves as a featured legal contributor to iPush Magazine, a national lifestyle and business publication.

National Exposure and Advocacy

Michael’s legal prowess and advocacy have garnered him both local and national recognition. He has been featured on ABC, FOX, CBS, CW, and MYtv. His commitment to justice extends to his role as a cabinet member of the 79th President of the National Bar Association, Judge Carlos Moore.

Michael T. Bell, the firm’s Founder and Managing Partner stated “At Mike Bell Accident & Injury Lawyers, our mission is to fight tirelessly for the rights of the injured. These recent victories underscore our dedication to achieving justice for our clients, and we remain committed to upholding the highest standards of legal advocacy.”

About Mike Bell Accident & Injury Lawyers:

Mike Bell Accident & Injury Lawyers, LLC, founded by Michael T. Bell, is a prominent law firm dedicated to representing clients in personal injury cases. With a focus on securing justice for those who have suffered due to the negligence of others, the firm has earned a reputation for excellence in legal advocacy.

For more information:

Mike Bell Accident & Injury Lawyers, LLC

+1 205-666-6000

[email protected]

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Instagram

YouTube