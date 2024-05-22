Mike Erickson was declared the winner in a crowded GOP primary election in Oregon’s 6th Congressional District Tuesday night and will face off against Democratic Rep. Andrea Salinas in November.
The Associated Press called the race for Erickson Tuesday night in a district that includes Polk and Yamhill counties and parts of Marion, Clackamas and Washington counties.
Erickson, a Tigard businessman who lost to Salinas in 2022, touted his record as a political outsider and to
