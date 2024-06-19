FIRST ON FOX: Former Vice President Mike Pence’s organization is urging Republican congressional leaders to prevent a provision from moving forward in the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) that would require women to sign up for a potential military draft.
“The notion of the United States of America requiring women to register to fight our wars is simply untenable and must be opposed at all costs,” Advancing American Freedom (AAF) Executive D
