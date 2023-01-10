ROSELAND, N.J., Jan. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Milestone Scientific Inc. (NYSE:MLSS), a leading developer of computerized drug delivery instruments that provides painless and precise injections, today announced it has entered into a distribution agreement granting TEKMIKA Health Technologies exclusive distribution rights to market Milestone’s STA Single Tooth Anesthesia System® (STA) in Brazil. TEKMIKA Health Technologies is a leading distributor in Brazil, focused on importing, promotion, marketing and distribution of high-tech medical equipment and devices.

All digital marketing of the STA and disposables will be carried out through SUPREVIDA, utilizing a 100% digital, immersive ecosystem to support the sales team and customers. SUPREVIDA will also handle all aspects of service, as well as logistics and fulfillment.

The STA system enables painless anesthesia through precise, digitized and computer-controlled dosing. The STA system offers significant benefits to both patients and clinicians through painless injections, shorter wait times for anesthesia, fewer complications, and reduced patient cancellations. The system enables dentists to grow their business while improving the overall patient experience.

Jose Correia da Silva, Co-founder and CEO of TEKMIKA Health Technologies, stated, “Our organization brings over 50 years of experience in human health. Brazil is one of the three largest world markets in dentistry with hundreds of thousands of dental professionals that are very well trained from nearly 200 high-level universities. We are excited and look forward to offering these professionals the proven STA system and disposables, manufactured by Milestone Scientific, and recognized worldwide for the technological advancements provided by these products.”

Arjan Haverhals, Chief Executive Officer of Milestone Scientific, noted, “We are pleased to welcome TEKMIKA as our exclusive distribution partner in Brazil, following the recent receipt of registration approval to market our dental products. As part of our strategy to grow our dental business, we have placed a major emphasis on entering new markets and expanding within existing international markets. Towards this end, the Brazilian dental market is among the largest markets worldwide and represents a significant opportunity to add new customers. In fact, Brazil has a population more than 200 million people with over 240,000 dentists. TEKMIKA brings a strong track record of introducing new dental devices within the Brazilian market, which should help support the momentum we are experiencing within our dental division. We remain focused on expanding our international distribution of the STA, which we believe is setting a new standard in patient care around the world.”

About Milestone Scientific Inc.

Milestone Scientific Inc. (MLSS), a technology focused medical research and development company that patents, designs and develops innovative injection technologies and instruments for medical, dental and cosmetic applications. Milestone Scientific’s computer-controlled systems are designed to make injections precise, efficient and increase the overall patient comfort and safety. Their proprietary DPS Dynamic Pressure Sensing Technology® instruments is the platform to advance the development of next-generation devices, regulating flow rate and monitoring pressure from the tip of the needle, through platform extensions of subcutaneous drug delivery, including local anesthetic. To learn more, view the MLSS brand video or visit milestonescientific.com.

