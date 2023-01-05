ROSELAND, N.J., Jan. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Milestone Scientific Inc. (NYSE: MLSS), a leading developer of computerized drug delivery instruments that provide painless and precise injections, today announced the appointment of Neal Goldman as Chairman of the Board of Directors. Mr. Goldman has served on the Company’s board since 2019 and succeeds Leslie Bernhard, who has resigned following years of dedicated service.

Mr. Goldman is the President and Founder of Goldman Capital Management, Inc., a family office since 2018, which was previously an investment advisory firm founded in 1985. He was First Vice President of Research at Shearson Lehman Hutton. He has also held senior positions as a money manager and research analyst with a variety of firms including Neuberger Berman, Moseley Hallgarten Estabrook and Weeden, Bruns Nordeman, and Russ and Company. Mr. Goldman serves as Chairman of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. since 2016 and served on the board of Imageware Systems, Inc. until November 2020. He also serves on the board of Koil Energy Solutions, Inc. Prior to their acquisition, he served on the boards of Blyth Industries and IPASS Corporation. Mr. Goldman received his B.A. degree in Economics from The City University of New York (City College).

Arjan Haverhals, CEO and President of Milestone Scientific, stated, “I am honored to announce the appointment of Neal Goldman as Chairman of the Board, which is especially timely as we enter the next phase of our growth. He brings an impressive track record as a fund manager and value investor, with more than 35 years of capital markets experience. Since joining the board, he has provided valuable guidance on our corporate strategy and financial planning. We look forward to his expanded role and contributions as we advance the commercial rollout of the CompuFlo® Epidural and CathCheck® Verification System, while continuing to grow our dental business in both the U.S. and around the world.”

“On behalf of the board and management, I would like to express our sincere gratitude and appreciation to Leslie Bernhard for her significant contributions and outstanding leadership over the years. Leslie has helped us execute on a focused and cost-effective business strategy, while ensuring the highest levels of corporate governance. As a result of her efforts, we have built a solid foundation that we believe will enable us to execute on our mission of establishing Milestone’s computerized drug delivery instruments as a new standard of care.”

About Milestone Scientific Inc.

Milestone Scientific Inc. (MLSS), a technology focused medical research and development company that patents, designs and develops innovative injection technologies and instruments for medical, dental and cosmetic applications. Milestone Scientific’s computer-controlled systems are designed to make injections precise, efficient and increase the overall patient comfort and safety. Their proprietary DPS Dynamic Pressure Sensing Technology® instruments is the platform to advance the development of next-generation devices, regulating flow rate and monitoring pressure from the tip of the needle, through platform extensions of subcutaneous drug delivery, including local anesthetic. To learn more, view the MLSS brand video or visit milestonescientific.com.

