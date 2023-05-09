Follows successful evaluation by Dr. Jimmy D. Huebert, MD, including Epidural Steroid Injection (ESI) procedures in lumbar, thoracic and cervical thoracic junction of the spine

ROSELAND, N.J., May 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Milestone Scientific Inc. (NYSE:MLSS), a leading developer of computerized drug delivery systems that provide painless and precise injections, today announced that it has commenced sales of CompuFlo® Epidural disposables into The Sports and Spine Center in Tualatin, Oregon. Adoption of the technology by this clinic follows a successful evaluation process by its founder, Dr. Jimmy Huebert, MD, an interventional pain and sports medicine physician, board certified by the American College of Internal Medicine.

Dr. Huebert initially conducted seven cases using the CompuFlo Epidural system, in which he reported 100% success. He has an additional 13 cases scheduled over the next 3 weeks. The evaluation included Epidural Steroid Injection (ESI) procedures in the lumbar, thoracic and cervical thoracic junctions in the spine. Epidural steroid injection (ESI) is a minimally invasive procedure that can help relieve neck, arm, back, and leg pain caused by inflamed spinal nerves due to spinal stenosis or disc herniation.

Dr. Huebert has 20 plus years of experience in Sports Medicine. He specializes in non-surgical orthopedic, spine, sports and other painful injuries and conditions utilizing a variety of therapies including traditional and regenerative medicine. Dr. Huebert has practiced in the Portland area since 2001 and has served as a team physician for a variety of sports and area teams including the Portland Timbers, Portland Beavers, the Portland Marathon, area high schools and the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association (PRCA). He is board certified by the American College of Internal Medicine and completed a Sports Medicine fellowship at the University of Maryland where he served as a team physician for the Baltimore Ravens, the Baltimore Orioles, University of Maryland, and other local professional, collegiate and high school sports teams.

Dr. Jimmy D. Huebert commented, “I am excited to incorporate Milestone Scientific’s CompuFlo Epidural System within my practice as I believe it represents a significant technological advancement in pain management. The system provides real-time feedback and confirmation of the challenging anatomical spaces throughout the spine, including the cervical thoracic junction, which offers a number of advantages in terms of safety and efficacy, including being able to safely treat contrast allergic patients and minimize any radiation exposure (as with traditional fluoroscopic guided injections). The use of Milestone’s system further illustrates our commitment to offering first-in-class technologies that help our patients recover more efficiently from sports injuries and regain their active and healthy lifestyles. I strongly recommend CompuFlo to other practitioners in the pain management field.”

Arjan Haverhals, CEO and president of Milestone Scientific, stated, “We are pleased to announce the adoption of our CompuFlo Epidural System by another pain management clinic, following successful evaluation. We appreciate the support of Dr. Huebert in further validating the potential of our technology to improve patient safety and reduce the risk of complications, especially in the thoracic cervical regions of the spine, where the incidence rates of morbidity are believed to be much higher. Based on the growing recognition of our technology among leading pain management specialists, we remain confident that the CompuFlo Epidural system will, in time, become the standard of care in epidural analgesia.”

About Milestone Scientific Inc.

Milestone Scientific Inc. (MLSS), a technology-focused medical research and development company that patents, designs and develops innovative injection technologies and systems for medical, dental and cosmetic applications. Milestone Scientific’s computer-controlled systems are designed to make injections precise, efficient and increase the overall patient comfort and safety. Their proprietary DPS Dynamic Pressure Sensing Technology® systems is the platform to advance the development of next-generation devices, regulating flow rate and monitoring pressure from the tip of the needle, through platform extensions of subcutaneous drug delivery, including local anesthetic. To learn more, view the MLSS brand video or visit milestonescientific.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements regarding the timing and financial impact of Milestone’s ability to implement its business plan, expected revenues, timing of regulatory approvals and future success. These statements involve a number of risks and uncertainties and are based on assumptions involving judgments with respect to future economic, competitive and market conditions, future business decisions and regulatory developments, all of which are difficult or impossible to predict accurately and many of which are beyond Milestone’s control. Some of the important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated by the forward-looking statements are general economic conditions, failure to achieve expected revenue growth, changes in our operating expenses, adverse patent rulings, FDA or legal developments, competitive pressures, changes in customer and market requirements and standards, and the risk factors detailed from time to time in Milestone’s periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including without limitation, Milestone’s Annual Report for the year ended December 31, 2021. The forward-looking statements in this press release are based upon management’s reasonable belief as of the date hereof. Milestone undertakes no obligation to revise or update publicly any forward-looking statements for any reason.

Contact:

Crescendo Communications, LLC

Email: mlss@crescendo-ir.com

Tel: 212-671-1020