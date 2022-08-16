Milestone Scientific Provides Business Update for the Second Quarter of 2022

ROSELAND, N.J., Aug. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Milestone Scientific Inc. (NYSE: MLSS), a leading developer of computerized drug delivery instruments that provide painless and precise injections, today provided a business update and announced financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2022.

Arjan Haverhals, CEO and President of Milestone Scientific, stated, “We have made significant progress rolling out our CompuFlo® Epidural System. Specifically, we have commenced sales in key hospitals, healthcare systems and pain management clinics. As an example, just last month, we were approved as a vendor within a leading medical center in Southern California, serving over 10 million members, with more than 100,000 babies delivered each year across multiple states. Moreover, our CompuFlo® Epidural System has been incorporated into the Student Registered Nurse Anesthesia (SRNA) program at the University of Scranton to educate the next generation of nurse anesthetists on the safety and economic benefits of our instruments.”

“The recent receipt of a Current Procedural Terminology (CPT®) code for the CompuFlo® Epidural System is a major milestone, and reinforces our confidence in the potential for reimbursement beyond existing codes for epidural procedures. Additionally, we have extended our network of distribution partners to assist in further adoption of CompuFlo® Epidural System. We recently added a new international distributor in Greece and re-engaged with our domestic partner, Clinical Technology, Inc. We look forward to advancing our commercialization efforts around the world, as we aim to establish the CompuFlo® Epidural System as the new standard of care. Meanwhile, we are advancing discussions with other key healthcare institutions and pain management clinics and look forward to providing near-term updates on our progress.”

“Within our Dental Segment, revenues in the U.S. market remained relatively unchanged. Internationally, excluding China and the impact of the war in Russia and Ukraine, our sales would have also been consistent with same period last year. We managed to hold sales at these levels despite significant orders for dental instruments last year to accommodate post-pandemic demand. We strategically shifted our focus away from China due to challenges with our local distributor. Historically, these sales have lower margins than other international markets. Towards this end, we continue to add third party dental distributors in other international markets and have a growing distribution network across Asia, Africa, South America, and Europe. As an example, we recently granted Hager & Werken exclusive distribution rights to market Milestone’s STA Single Tooth Anesthesia System® (STA) in Germany and Austria.”

“We remain encouraged by the outlook for the business. We ended the quarter with approximately $11 million of cash on hand and continue to carefully manage expenses. Specifically, we have reallocated additional resources towards our Medical Segment, which we believe represents the future of Milestone Scientific, while increasing our focus on third-party distributors in the Dental Segment. As a result of these and other initiatives, we have reduced our operating expenses by nearly $700 thousand in the second quarter and expect to see the benefit of additional cost reductions beginning in the third quarter of 2022. We believe this bodes well for the future as we resume revenue growth with a streamlined operating structure.”

For the three months ended June 30, 2022 and 2021, revenues were approximately $1.6 million and $2.4 million, respectively. The decrease in revenue was due to a decline in dental segment sales as a result of the Company’s strategic shift out of China, and the impact of the war in Russia and Ukraine. Gross profit for the three months ended June 30, 2022 decreased to approximately $681,000 or 41% of revenue versus $1.4 million or 56% of revenue for the second quarter of 2021. The decrease is mainly related to the Company recording an allowance of approximately $430,000 on finished goods during the three months ended June 30, 2022. Operating loss was approximately $(2.9) million for the three months ended June 30, 2022 and June 30, 2021. Net loss was approximately $(2.9) million, or $(0.04) per share for the three months ended June 30, 2022, versus net loss of $(2.7) million, or $(0.04) per share, for the comparable period in 2021.

For the six months ended June 30, 2022 and 2021, revenues were approximately $4.3 million and $5.4 million, respectively. Gross profit for the first six months of 2022 was $2.4 million versus $3.2 million for the first six months of 2021. Operating loss for the first six months of 2022 was approximately $(4.8) million versus approximately $(3.9) million for the first six months of 2021. Net loss for the first six months of 2022 was $(4.8) million, or $(0.07) per share, versus net loss of $(3.7) million, or $(0.05) per share, for the comparable period in 2021.

As of June 30, 2022, the Company had cash and cash equivalents of approximately $11.0 million, working capital of approximately $12.3 million and no long-term debt.

MILESTONE SCIENTIFIC AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(UNAUDITED)

June 30, 2022 December 31, 2021 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 10,959,132 $ 14,764,346 Accounts receivable, net 825,346 943,272 Accounts receivable, related party net 269,973 – Prepaid expenses and other current assets 522,938 375,360 Inventories, net 1,505,435 1,541,513 Advances on contracts 1,630,857 1,309,260 Total current assets 15,713,681 18,933,751 Furniture, fixtures and equipment, net 16,936 23,713 Intangibles, net 250,850 277,619 Right of use assets 506,849 550,511 Other assets 24,150 24,150 Total assets $ 16,512,466 $ 19,809,744 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 1,385,404 $ 780,428 Accounts payable, related party 733,658 395,857 Accrued expenses and other payables 952,448 1,417,248 Accrued expenses, related party 222,455 414,241 Current portion of finance lease liabilities 8,946 8,545 Current portion of operating lease liabilities 86,228 81,001 Total current liabilities 3,389,139 3,097,320 Non-current portion of finance lease liabilities 15,487 20,062 Non-current portion of operating lease liabilities 432,180 476,980 Total liabilities $ 3,836,806 $ 3,594,362 Commitments Stockholders’ equity Common stock, par value $.001;authorized 100,000,000 shares; 69,486,022 shares issued at June 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021 and 68,120,003 shares outstanding as June 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021; 68,770 68,153 Additional paid in capital 126,175,775 124,915,560 Accumulated deficit (112,464,478 ) (107,704,274 ) Treasury stock, at cost, 33,333 shares (911,516 ) (911,516 ) Total Milestone Scientific, Inc. stockholders’ equity 12,868,551 16,367,923 Noncontrolling interest (192,891 ) (152,541 ) Total stockholders’ equity 12,675,660 16,215,382 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 16,512,466 $ 19,809,744

MILESTONE SCIENTIFIC AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(UNAUDITED)