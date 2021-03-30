Breaking News
Milestone Scientific Schedules 2020 Year-End Business Update Conference Call

ROSELAND, N.J., March 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Milestone Scientific Inc. (NYSE American: MLSS), a leading developer of computerized drug delivery instruments that provides virtually painless and precise injections, today announced it will host a conference call at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time on Thursday, April 1, 2021 to discuss the Company’s financial results for the full year ending December 31, 2020, as well as the Company’s corporate progress and other developments.

The conference call will be available via telephone by dialing toll free 1- 877-407-0778 for U.S. callers or 201-689-8565 for international callers. A webcast of the call may be accessed here or on the Company’s website at https://www.milestonescientific.com/.

An audio replay of the of the call will be available through April 15, 2021 and can be accessed by dialing 877-481-4010 for U.S callers or 919-882-2331 for international callers and by entering the access code: 40609.        

About Milestone Scientific Inc.

Milestone Scientific Inc. (MLSS) is a biomedical technology research and development company that patents, designs, develops and commercializes innovative diagnostic and therapeutic injection technologies and instruments for medical, dental, cosmetic and veterinary applications. Milestone’s computer-controlled systems are designed to make injections precise, efficient, and virtually painless. Milestone’s proprietary DPS Dynamic Pressure Sensing technology® is our technology platform that advances the development of next-generation devices, regulating flow rate and monitoring pressure from the tip of the needle, through platform extensions for local anesthesia for subcutaneous drug delivery, with specific applications for cosmetic botulinum toxin injections, epidural space identification in regional anesthesia procedures and intra-articular joint injections. For more information please visit our website: www.milestonescientific.com.

