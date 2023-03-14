Brenda Tushaus, CEO of RE/MAX Results Brenda Tushaus is CEO of RE/MAX Results, serving in Minneapolis the Twin Cities, St. Cloud, Rochester, Duluth/Superior, Mankato, Brainerd Lakes Area and Western Wisconsin markets.

AUSTIN, Texas, March 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Milestones Labs (Milestones), the all-in-one homeowner portal making it easier for consumers to buy, move, own, sell, manage and access mortgage services for their home, today announced that RE/MAX Results will be empowering all of their agents with the best tool for helping clients manage their properties.

“Customer for life, homeownership, and home maintenance portals have been buzzwords in real estate for years,” says Brenda Tushaus, CEO of RE/MAX Results. “Milestones is the first company to get it right with the features and functionality that will truly drive value to our client though our sales executives, mortgage executives, and title executives.”

Milestones uniquely combines the client engagement efforts of real estate professionals, mortgage loan officers and title representatives in a dashboard that supports the entire experience of homeownership. This includes functionality hubs for monitoring home value, searching for property, managing transactions, moving, and most importantly, managing the maintenance that homes require. “It has the potential to integrate with most of our tech stack,” says Nicole Biczkowski, Director, Product Strategy and Launch at RE/MAX Results. “What we felt like an unattainable consumer experience is finally here.”

With this launch, RE/MAX Results is among the first brokerage firms in the nation to deliver a comprehensive solution to customer portals that collapses multiple disparate software applications into one. “Our sales executives are our customers,” says Tushaus, “and we deliver tools like Homebot, Tribus websites and CRM, Skyslope, and many more great products. Unfortunately, this creates a disjointed experience for customers. Milestones consolidates all of those services into one place and makes some of those services redundant.”

Homeowners are only going to need one portal or “hub” to manage their home, just like consumers need only one to manage their health. This, along with Zillow’s planned “super app”, designed to steal the consumer’s eyes away from the Realtor or Loan Officer, is causing the increase in demand for companies to get Milestones implemented for their agents and loan officers quickly.

Today, industry publishers rank RE/MAX Results as the top firm in real estate by agent productivity. The firm manages 28,000 trades a year, an average of 24 per agent. The nearest competitor is at 12 transactions per agent. Tushaus says “With Milestones, we believe that the performance of our sales executives will lift productivity even higher by delighting clients with an experience that nobody imagined was possible.”

About RE/MAX Results

RE/MAX Results operates out of the Twin Cities, St. Cloud, Rochester, Duluth/Superior, Mankato, Brainerd Lakes Area and Western Wisconsin markets. Based upon the principles of entrepreneurship and customer service, RE/MAX Results has grown to 49 offices and nearly 1,300 Sales Executives making it one of the largest and most productive RE/MAX franchises in the United States. For over 35 years, RE/MAX Results has been leading the way with the highest producing sales executives in the country. RE/MAX Results is committed to selecting the most capable people in real estate, providing the best, most streamlined operational infrastructure, management by participation, and the highest standards of professionalism in the industry. For more information, visit results.net .

About Milestones

Milestones is dedicated to helping real estate industry professionals break free from the transaction mindset by focusing on Homeowner Management. The integrated and open platform creates private client portals to stay connected and deliver ongoing personalized value — regardless of whether customers are buying, moving, owning, or selling. Instant access to verified trusted service partners ensures that clients never have to worry during any life event. The payoff from staying connected and helping customers solve problems: Fiercely loyal customers for life. Learn more at Milestones.ai.

