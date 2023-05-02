Strong financial performance earns Chicago-based engineering company higher ranking on annual list of top design firms

CHICAGO, IL, May 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Record-breaking growth at Milhouse Engineering and Construction, Inc. (Milhouse) has secured the organization a higher ranking on Engineering News-Record (ENR) magazine’s Top 500 Design Firms list. Milhouse now holds spot number 318—a 65-position jump from the previous year. ENR’s Top 500 Design Firms list ranks publicly and privately held U.S.-based engineering firms, based on design-specific revenue gathered through surveying architects, engineers, general contractors, and program managers.

According to ENR’s survey results, despite the threat of a mild recession later this year and the Top 500 firms competing for labor resources and opportunities, reported revenue from last year reflects a still-growing market. Milhouse itself saw a 50% increase in revenue as well as a 29% increase in headcount over the past year.

“Seeing our tangible growth year over year on this influential list is so rewarding for me and all of us at Milhouse,” said Milhouse Chairman and CEO Wilbur C. Milhouse III. “Thank you to all our team members for your unwavering commitment to delivering superior solutions to our clients and communities around the globe.”

Since Milhouse initially achieved a spot on the Top 500 list, the firm has moved up 145 spaces, reflecting the success and profitability of the organization. Milhouse has been an ENR Midwest Top Design Firm since 2018 and an ENR Top 500 Design Firm since 2021.



About Milhouse Engineering and Construction, Inc.

Milhouse Engineering and Construction, Inc. is a full-service engineering firm offering expertise in civil, mechanical, electrical, structural and environmental engineering, as well as construction and program management. We deliver creative solutions to complex problems around the globe. Driven by our diverse perspectives, we challenge the status quo to pursue a brighter future for the communities we serve. Follow us on LinkedIn and Facebook.

