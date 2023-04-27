Atlanta-based vegetation management firm donates trees to local organizations

Chicago, IL, April 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Milhouse Forestry, a vegetation management firm that provides line clearance services to the utility industry, is celebrating Arbor Day 2023 by donating trees to local youth-focused organizations in Georgia. On April 21, Milhouse Forestry planted a magnolia tree at the Fort Valley Youth Center of Excellence (FVYCE) during FVYCE’s ribbon-cutting ceremony. On Arbor Day, April 28, they will plant a maple tree at the Seeds of Excellence Christian Academy. Each tree planted symbolizes Milhouse Forestry’s investment in the communities and its commitment to sustainable vegetation management.

The Milhouse Forestry team possesses knowledge of a large variety of tree species, allowing them to manage vegetation in a way that ensures prosperous growth of the trees while keeping utility lines safe, clear, and operational. Milhouse Forestry is proud to celebrate Arbor Day with these tree plantings and support other organizations in advancing their sustainability initiatives.

“Abor Day is an opportunity to partner with other community members and organizations to help improve our air and environment,” Belinda Baker, CEO of FVYCE shared. “Fort Valley Youth Center of Excellence is excited to do our part by nurturing our magnolia tree as well as our youth in the community. We are grateful to Milhouse for sponsoring and participating in the ribbon-cutting and look forward to continuing our partnership to better the environment and the community.”

The Fort Valley Youth Center of Excellence aspires to develop responsible and resilient students through comprehensive programs that focus on academic excellence, character development, etiquette, health, and STEM. Its mission is to prepare students educationally, socially, and intellectually to reach their highest potential.

Seeds of Excellence Christian Academy (SOECA) is an educational academy that is committed to quality care and academic excellence. The school is dedicated to nurturing the whole child: spirit, mind, and body.

“I am honored that we had the opportunity to partner with two amazing organizations that do so much for the surrounding community,” Frank Martin, President of Milhouse Forestry shares. “We strive to make the community and the world better than we found it, and this Arbor Day initiative is one step closer to that goal.”

Milhouse Forestry, along with the entire Milhouse family of companies, is dedicated to reducing its carbon footprint and taking on environmental challenges with community partners and clients alike. Milhouse Forestry was founded in 2021 as a sister company to Milhouse Engineering and Construction, Inc., the nation’s largest African American-owned engineering firm.

About Milhouse Engineering and Construction, Inc.

Milhouse Engineering and Construction, Inc. is a full-service engineering firm offering expertise in civil, mechanical, electrical, structural and environmental engineering, as well as construction and program management. We deliver creative solutions to complex problems around the globe. Driven by our diverse perspectives, we challenge the status quo to pursue a brighter future for the communities we serve. Follow us on LinkedIn and Facebook.

