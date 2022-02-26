Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / Military.Finance Named the Hottest Crypto to Watch in 2022

Military.Finance Named the Hottest Crypto to Watch in 2022

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 16 mins ago

The Official Crypto for Veterans and First Responders Gathers Huge Momentum

Featured Image for Military.Finance

Featured Image for Military.Finance
Featured Image for Military.Finance

MANDEVILLE, La., Feb. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — It was recently announced that the $MIL token, created by Military.Finance – a team dedicated to supporting our military heroes, has been selected as “The Hottest Crypto To Watch In 2022” by Crypto Weekly Magazine.

After taking their first token from $10K to $70 million market cap in just five weeks, the Military.Finance team is now stronger, wiser, and more determined than ever to make a difference in the lives of veterans and first responders.

One of Military.Finance’s Lead Advisors, Andy Stumpf said: 

“Veterans and first responders are often the first ones putting their lives at risk to ensure we have opportunities in the future. To help ensure they have opportunities that haven’t been readily available in the past, the $MIL community is ready to open new doors.”

Military.Finance ($MIL) is tipped to be a big topic of conversation at the upcoming Crypto Expo in Dubai on March 16-17, which Crypto Weekly Magazine is a key sponsor for.

Nathan Hill, the co-owner of the CMC group which owns Crypto Weekly will be speaking at the conference, as well as over 60 other speakers from more than 30 countries.

Over 10,000 traders and investors are expected to attend and Stumpf is keen to spread the word about Military.Finance’s goals:

“This token empowers the people to make a huge impact in restoring the lives of veterans nationwide. This is a project for those heroes, backed by heroes.”

About Military Finance: Military.Finance launched in May 2021 focused on providing financial and emotional support to military veterans when they return home from the battlefield through direct donations and partnerships with individuals and organizations.

Press Contact:
Brad Dahl, media@military.finance

Related Images

Image 1

This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment

  • Featured Image for Military.Finance

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2022, All Rights Reserved.