Breaking News
Home / Top News / Military Leaders Take a Closer Look at Innovation Requirements

Military Leaders Take a Closer Look at Innovation Requirements

Posted by: Nasdaq NewsFeed in Top News 16 mins ago

Fairfax, Virginia, Oct. 03, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Lt. Gen. Bruce T. Crawford, USA, chief information officer/G-6, U.S. Army, describes the relationship between the military and industry as one that’s changing and includes an increased need to adapt rapidly. Because of what he calls “the confluence of strategic circumstances,” the public-private partnership will need to focus on building the network needed for the future fight.

According to Gen. Crawford, the strategic circumstances include global instability; an increasing demand for ground forces; the rapid pace at which technology is evolving; and the rising speed of battlefield decision-making. “The bottom line, when it comes to the threat, is that never again will we have the luxury of operating in uncontested space. That’s become a part of who we are now,” he says.

 Although significant gains in capabilities have been made at the echelon level, the current network is not the network the military will need in the future environment against a near-peer threat, the general relates. “In the end, we need a network that works for the soldier instead of making the soldier work for the network,” he says.

The future of the military network will be one of several topics discussed at MILCOM 2017, which takes place October 23-25 at the Baltimore Convention Center in Maryland. Panel participants will explore defensive cyber operations, compliance issues in government-commercial partnerships, and assured satellite communications in contested environments.

 Gen. Crawford will be one of many experts who will share their ideas and insights at the conference. Other speakers and panelists will include:

  • Maj. Gen. Randy S. Taylor, USA, commanding general, U.S. Army Communications-Electronics Command, and senior commander, Aberdeen Proving Ground;
  • Robert E. Tarleton Jr., director, MILSATCOM Directorate, Space and Missile Systems Center, Air Force Space Command;
  • Essye B. Miller, deputy chief information officer for cybersecurity, U.S. Defense Department;
  • Col. George R. Nagy, USAF, chief, space support to operations division, deputy undersecretary for space and principal U.S Defense Department Space Advisor Staff;
  • Rear Adm. Nancy Norton, USN, vice director, DISA; and
  • Margaret H. Graves, acting federal chief information officer and administrator for e-government and information technology, Office of Management and Budget.

In addition to exhibits, panels and speakers, MILCOM features presentations of unclassified technical papers and a restricted-access technical program as well as tutorials. More than a dozen of the sessions qualify as continuing education to help maintain cybersecurity certifications.

 Additional information about MILCOM 2017 is available online.

 ###

 AFCEA International, established in 1946, is a non-profit membership association serving the military, government, industry and academia. Join online.

 

Attachments:

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/14d1ceb2-9e4a-4340-9e47-fcc880ac831d

CONTACT: Maryann Lawlor
AFCEA International
(703) 631-6179
[email protected]
Nasdaq NewsFeed

Nasdaq NewsFeed

GlobeNewswire, a Nasdaq company, is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
Nasdaq NewsFeed

Latest posts by Nasdaq NewsFeed (see all)

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2017, All Rights Reserved.