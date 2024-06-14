The top Republican investigating the work of the House select committee on Jan. 6 believes military officials defied former President Trump and delayed sending the National Guard to the Capitol that day.
Rep. Barry Loudermilk, R-Ga., is chair of the House Administration Committee’s subcommittee on oversight. In that role, he conducted a months-long investigation into the now-defunct panel set up by former Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., after the Capitol riot.
“From what w
Latest posts by US Politics Editor (see all)
- Military officials’ worries about ‘optics’ are to blame for National Guard delay Jan. 6, top Republican says - June 14, 2024
- 4 Connecticut Democratic operatives charged in absentee ballot misuse investigation - June 14, 2024
- ICE sounds alarm on what migrants are failing to bring to border as fears mount after ISIS arrests - June 14, 2024