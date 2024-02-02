The Milking Robots Market is propelled by escalating labour expenses, the need for enhanced dairy output, and improvements in automation technology. The introduction of milking robots in the dairy sector is being accelerated by factors such as enhanced efficiency, data analytics, and the prioritisation of animal welfare.

Jersey City, New Jersey, Feb. 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Global Milking Robots Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 10.27% from 2023 to 2030, according to a new report published by Verified Market Research®. The report reveals that the market was valued at USD 1.97 Billion in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 3.16 Billion by the end of the forecast period.

Browse in-depth TOC on “ Milking Robots Market ”

202 – Pages

126 – Tables

37 – Figures

Scope Of The Report

REPORT ATTRIBUTES DETAILS STUDY PERIOD 2019-2030 BASE YEAR 2022 FORECAST PERIOD 2023-2030 HISTORICAL PERIOD 2019-2021 UNIT Value (USD Billion) KEY COMPANIES PROFILED Dairymaster, Fullwood Ltd., Lely Holding S.A.R.L., BouMatic Robotics, GEA, DeLaval, Afimilk Ltd., Waikato Milking Systems LP. SEGMENTS COVERED By Type

By Herd Size

By Geography CUSTOMIZATION SCOPE Free report customization (equivalent to up to 4 analyst working days) with purchase. Addition or alteration to country, regional & segment scope

Milking Robots Market Overview:

Labor Cost Pressures Driving Milking Robots Market:

Farmers in the dairy business are being driven to explore more efficient options due to the increasing expenses of labour. Milking robots provide a solution by automating the milking process, hence decreasing reliance on human labour. The implementation of the Milking Robots Market is a cost-effective measure that significantly improves farm output, serving as a vital solution to economic issues.

Demand for Increased Dairy Productivity Boosts Milking Robots Market:

The increasing global demand for dairy products requires enhanced production. Automated milking systems facilitate uninterrupted and productive milking, hence enhancing milk production. Farmers who utilize this technology get improved efficiency, enabling them to fulfill the increasing demands of the dairy market. The Milking Robots Market is in line with the crucial objective of maintaining and expanding dairy production.

Technological Advancements Fueling Milking Robots Market Growth:

The Milking Robots Market is significantly influenced by the ongoing advancements in robotics and automation. The capabilities of milking robots are enhanced by technological breakthroughs in sensor technology, artificial intelligence, and data analytics. Farmers gain advantages from enhanced accuracy, instantaneous monitoring, and decision-making based on data, driving the market forward.

Efficiency Gains and Data Analytics in Milking Robots Market:

Automated milking systems enhance operational efficiency in agricultural settings. Data analytics integration enables farmers to closely monitor the well-being and efficiency of individual cows. By utilizing data, this strategy optimizes the entire milking process, resulting in improved resource utilization. The Milking Robots Market catalyzes the adoption of smarter and more efficient dairy farming operations.

Animal Welfare Considerations Driving Milking Robot Adoption:

The Milking Robots Market is additionally impacted by an increasing focus on animal welfare. Automated milking systems offer a less anxiety-inducing and more pleasant setting for dairy cows. This humane approach resonates with customers and regulatory organizations, encouraging the adoption of milking robots as a socially responsible and ethical choice in dairy production.

Milking Robots Market Key Players Shaping the Future

Major players, including Dairymaster, Fullwood Ltd., Lely Holding S.A.R.L., BouMatic Robotics, GEA, DeLaval, Afimilk Ltd., Waikato Milking Systems LP, Hokofarm Group B.V., and SCR Dairy, Inc., and more, play a pivotal role in shaping the future of the market. Financial statements, product benchmarking, and SWOT analysis provide valuable insights into the industry’s key players.

Key Developments:

In March 2019, Fullwood announced the acquisition of a Dutch dealer network, Mewitec BV. This Dutch dealer network is formed by the collaboration of seven dealers who import, retail, install, and provide technical assistance for Fullwood smart milking and cooling solutions in the Netherlands.

In July 2021, GEA launched its new generation of milking robots, R9500 and DairyProQ. These products are the updated versions of their current product range having benefits such as achieving better efficiency, enhanced serviceability, reduced maintenance cost, and reductions in system downtime so that the efficiency automatically increases.

Based on the research, Verified Market Research® has segmented the global Milking Robots Market into Type, Herd Size, And Geography.

Milking Robots Market, by Type Single-Stall Unit Multi-Stall Unit Rotary System

Milking Robots Market, by Herd Size Up to 100 Between 100-1,000 Above 1,000

Milking Robots Market, by Geography North America U.S Canada Mexico Europe Germany France U.K Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China Japan India Rest of Asia Pacific ROW Middle East & Africa Latin America



