Richmond Hill, GA, Dec. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Miller Cleaning Service has been chosen by readers and editors of The Georgia Business Journal as a state-wide award recipient in the 2023 Best of Georgia Awards. The Richmond Hill-based business is recognized as the Best of Georgia winner in the Cleaning Services category.

The Best of Georgia Awards celebrates businesses that have gone above and beyond when it comes to providing quality products or services, leading with integrity, and making a positive impact on their customers’ lives.

“We are honored to be chosen as a Best of Georgia winner,” said Darcel Miller, owner of Miller Cleaning Service. “Our business prides itself on providing high quality work with professional, trustworthy, and courteous service, so I’m thrilled with this recognition for the team.”

The Best of Georgia winners are chosen by a combination of readers’ votes and editors’ input. The process starts with a nomination on the Best of Georgia® website with voting throughout the year. Reader selections are vetted through ranking sites, Better Business Bureau complaint reports and voting pattern analysis reports before approving winners.

Miller Cleaning Service’s mission is to provide a precision cleaning service that results in customer satisfaction by meeting and exceeding needs every time. The company, which was launched in 2007, is certified to clean government facilities and is bloodborne pathogen certified.

To learn more about Miller Cleaning Service, please visit millercleaning.net or email business@millercleaning.net.

