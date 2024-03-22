Several new Democrat earmarks in the bipartisan $1.2 trillion government spending package unveiled this week are raising eyebrows among conservative groups.

The 1,012-page bill — released around 2:30 a.m. on Thursday — includes earmarks that would go toward controversial LGBTQ+ facilities and a late-term abortion clinic. Another request includes a multimillion-dollar proposal for what critics dub “gun confiscation” research.

Former Vice President Mike Pence’s

[Read Full story at source]