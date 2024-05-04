Walter Prescher is a Methodist pastor in rural Texas who served three Army tours in Iraq. He’s also a father of 12 grown children, with nine still at home. And he’s one of 23 million Americans who could lose a critical government subsidy allowing them to have internet access when it expires at the end of May.

“That just gave us $50 a month to pay for the kids to do sports or band or whatever they wanted to do, so it helped out the budget,” Prescher told Fox News Digital.

[Read Full story at source]