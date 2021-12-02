Milwaukee County, Wisconsin Standardizes Data File Transfer and Boosts Technological Efficiency with Progress

Progress MOVEit enables county to reduce silos, streamline secure file transfer, and ensure data is trackable, secure and compliant

BEDFORD, Mass., Dec. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Progress (NASDAQ: PRGS), the leading provider of products to develop, deploy and manage high-impact applications, today announced that Milwaukee County, Wisconsin implemented Progress® MOVEit® secure managed file transfer (MFT) to centralize dozens of disparate file transfer systems and serve its many constituencies more efficiently.

Milwaukee County services nearly a million residents of all backgrounds and ages through various governmental departments, including Health and Human Services, Housing and Urban Development, Parks and Recreation, Transportation, Public Safety, the Courts and more. However, the county’s Information Management Services Division was aware they needed a new file transfer system. Each team and department in the division had developed its own siloed set of platforms and solutions for gathering and transferring large amounts of data. Their ideal platform would not only support mission-critical data transfer and reduce inefficiencies but make data trackable and keep it secure to comply with regulations like HIPAA.

“Moving files securely in and between local, state, federal government departments and agencies is business-critical as these files usually contain extremely sensitive citizen data,” said John Ainsworth, SVP, Core Products, Progress. “With MOVEit, Milwaukee County can securely configure, deploy, and manage data and information exchange from a central location, while tracking and guaranteeing their delivery.”

After a thorough evaluation of multiple MFT software providers, Milwaukee County chose Progress MOVEit because it gave them the ability to quickly onboard and integrate a wide variety of disparate data systems and processes, minimizing complexity and allowing for more centralized management. Its extraordinary ease of use proved to be particularly valuable. Each team was happy they no longer had to manually transfer files or spend time writing code in their applications to handle the file transfers between environments and systems.

“MOVEit is a solution we can actually use. We were pleasantly surprised with its ease of use and depth of functionality,” said Ryan Schmidt, IT Manager, Applications, Milwaukee County. “Some solutions promise everything under the sun but are so complex to configure you don’t really ever discover their potential. With MOVEit, right after install, we just started using it. It was quick, easy and seamless.”

Looking ahead, the team expects to triple their use of MOVEit managed file transfer in the next year and they plan to explore the advanced workflow automation capabilities of Progress® MOVEit® Automation and Progress® MOVEit® Transfer for secure collaboration, adding more modules as the need arises.

Used by thousands of organizations worldwide to provide complete visibility and control over file transfer activities, Progress MOVEit is an automated file transfer system that allows users to manage, view, secure, and control all file transfer activity through a single system. With predictable delivery and extensive reporting and monitoring, organizations can easily see where their files are at any given moment and empower user self-service while reducing reliance on IT for critical administration tasks.

