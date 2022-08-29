Breaking News
Milwaukee Institutional Asset Management Named in Top-Performing Managers of Separate Accounts by Pensions & Investments

MILWAUKEE, Aug. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Milwaukee Institutional Asset Management (MIAM), a division of Global Value Investment Corp., has been named in Pensions & Investments’ Top Performing Managers of separate accounts for the second quarter of 2022. MIAM’s Focused Fixed Income Value Strategy was ranked 2nd in the Multisector Bond category for 5-year returns. Similarly, MIAM’s Concentrated Equity Value Strategy and Focused Fixed Income Strategy were both ranked 4th in the Small Value category for 1-year returns.

“The results are a reflection of our team’s continued diligence, fundamental research process, and culture of continuous improvement,” said JP Geygan, senior vice president and portfolio manager. “We look forward to continuing to serve our clients by utilizing our in-house research process to make concentrated, high-conviction investments in fundamentally sound businesses.”

This is not the first time MIAM has been named to Pension & Investments Top Performing Managers list.

The Pensions & Investments list can be found here.

About Milwaukee Institutional Asset Management
Milwaukee Institutional Asset Management provides portfolio management services to institutional clients, primarily registered investment advisors and broker-dealers. Portfolio management services are offered through separate accounts, allowing for customizability, transparency, and tax efficiency. MIAM interfaces with institutional clients either as a subadvisor or third-party advisor through a wide variety of custodians.

