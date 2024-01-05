The mayor of Milwaukee, Wisconsin, traded barbs with a conservative county executive over the sales tax rates in their areas.

Since the beginning of the year, Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson and Washington County executive Josh Schoemann have tossed gibes back and forth after Schoemann invited city residents shop in his district to avoid the new taxes.

“I warmly welcome all of our Milwaukee County neighbors to Washington County to shop, dine [and] keep more of your money