Mimecast Announces First North American Cyber Resilience Summit in Dallas

Security and IT Professionals to Discuss the Complexities of Today’s Security Environments and How to Combat Disruption

DALLAS, Sept. 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ: MIME), a leading email and data security company, today announced its first North American Cyber Resilience Summit to be held in Dallas, Texas October 28-30, 2019. This Cyber Resilience Summit is built around the theme of ‘Resilience Now. Resilience Together™‘ and will bring together public and private IT and Information Security leaders, Mimecast customers and partners, and global experts. Attendees of the Summit will experience hands-on, knowledge-transfer sessions focused on key cybersecurity and cyber resilience issues affecting modern organisations.

In addition to knowledge sharing and building on key skills and certifications, attending the Summit provides the opportunity to network, better understand how to get the most out of your organization’s security ecosystem, and ultimately help aligning IT and Security teams to create robust resilience strategies and expand the value of your Mimecast investment.

“Organizations struggle with planning for and achieving a level of cyber resilience to help combat disruption to their business. This disruption comes in many forms: malicious and criminal intent, technology failure and human error. It’s a triple threat that makes the jobs of IT and security professionals very difficult as they must understand not only how to avoid disruption, but also how to withstand it when it inevitably occurs,” said Peter Bauer, chief executive officer at Mimecast.

Research has shown that the average number of security tools in an enterprise is approximately 75. Tracks during the Cyber Resilience Summit will address the complexity this brings, and will highlight the ineffi­ciencies, ineffectiveness and risk that brings to any security environment.

“We recently hosted a Cyber Resilience Summit in South Africa and it was a tremendous success – seeing an attendance of almost 1000 IT and security professionals. We want to bring that same level of excitement and dedication to achieve something great across the globe,” commented Bauer. “We’re hosting the next Cyber Resilience Summit in Dallas to bring together top minds to discuss how resilience is also something that comes in many forms. Our speakers will tell stories of unimaginable challenges they have overcome, inspiration they’ve drawn from their experiences and the opportunities that have been presented to them. We will all come together to learn from each other to help build a more resilient world.”

Keynote speakers at the North American Cyber Resilience Summit include:

Art Coviello, Jr, Venture Partner, Rally Ventures and former Executive Chairman of RSA, The Security Division of Dell Technologies

Mick Ebeling, CEO of Not Impossible Labs

Ryan Stramrood, extreme adventurer and ice swimmer

Peter Bauer, CEO of Mimecast

Christina Van Houten, Chief Strategy Officer of Mimecast

Janet Levesque, SVP, Systems, Resilience and Security

During the event, more than 50 high-value breakouts will be led by Mimecast experts, customers, partners, and industry thought leaders to help attendees enhance the skills needed for ongoing success, helping to build a more comprehensive cyber resilience strategy for their organization.

Breakout sessions will be focused on the following:

Training Labs – Go deep on how to get the most out of your Mimecast technology with hands-on training from Mimecast experts. These sessions are designed to help attendees ensure protections are optimized.

– Go deep on how to get the most out of your Mimecast technology with hands-on training from Mimecast experts. These sessions are designed to help attendees ensure protections are optimized. Optimizing IT and your Security Ecosystem – Designed to give attendees strategies for optimizing their security posture today: building a sustainable security platform, making everything work together, and getting the most from investments.

– Designed to give attendees strategies for optimizing their security posture today: building a sustainable security platform, making everything work together, and getting the most from investments. Archiving, Data Protection and Compliance – Explore the challenges of archiving and data management through a variety of lenses. Learn how to optimize existing technologies and make data migration easy, and get best-practices from industry experts, peers and Mimecast product experts.

– Explore the challenges of archiving and data management through a variety of lenses. Learn how to optimize existing technologies and make data migration easy, and get best-practices from industry experts, peers and Mimecast product experts. Advanced Security – Hear about persistent challenges like combatting human error, addressing multi-vector attacks, and making threat intelligence both consumable and actionable.

– Hear about persistent challenges like combatting human error, addressing multi-vector attacks, and making threat intelligence both consumable and actionable. Your Mimecast: Innovations and Services – Learn where Mimecast has been investing and what lies ahead. From deep dive product discussions to sessions.

For more information and to register, please visit https://www.cyberresiliencesummit.com .

