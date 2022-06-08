Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / Mimecast: Is Encryption a Defense Against Ransomware?

Mimecast: Is Encryption a Defense Against Ransomware?

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 30 mins ago

NEW YORK, June 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Ransomware appears to be rampant. Organizations all over the world are trying their best to defend against these malicious software attacks that compromise organizational data at a price. 

One of these measures is using encryption to defend the company from hackers. Although encryption cannot prevent ransomware, it ensures that the attackers cannot read sensitive data. 

By converting critical data into code, encryption prevents an organization from being further exploited by ransomware attackers. 

Encrypted Emails

Encryption of all forms should be encouraged, particularly encrypted email. 

Sensitive content such as customer information, financial information, and business plans are shared through an organizational email system. Protecting that information from data loss can avoid fines, legal fees, public relations disasters, and loss of revenue. 

In the modern-day workplace, email is utilized heavily and is one of the first methods used to gain access to unauthorized information. Therefore, setting up encrypted emails may seem like a simple measure but it is needed if an organization wants to build a secure system. 

Thinking Beyond Encryption 

Information security goes beyond encryption. Protecting an organization against ransomware requires a layered approach. Encryption is a start. However, there are other pathways that must be explored to create a safe and secure environment. 

Exploring Solutions 

First, there are some simple, required steps that any organization should take to guard themselves against ransomware exploits: 

  • Installing anti-virus software and firewalls
  • Conducting security awareness training for employees
  • Maintaining software updates

These steps may seem basic but one missed software update or successful phishing attempt can allow ransomware hackers to gain access to the company’s data. 

Beyond the basics, there must be a strategy in place and data security requires an overarching system. There are many effective cyber security systems that halt email-borne ransomware infections before they start and have cloud technology, which restores data instantly to keep an entity running. 

With superb cloud technology, critical data can be restored without any infected files. Clean data restoration promotes resiliency, as the organization is not reliant on the hacker if crucial data can easily be regained.  

There are a variety of ways to backup organizational data, such as creating an image backup before encryption. This backup is a single file of the operating system and all associated data. Backups must be done frequently either on-site or through the cloud. 

By having backups off-site and unconnected to the organizational network, the company is again, not reliant on the hacker for critical files and does not have to pay the ransom. 

The Bottom Line 

Encryption is a defense against ransomware, but it is simply the first layer of a multi-layer defense. It cannot be the only source of protection. Robust cyber security systems with cloud technology can protect data and limit any negative impact ransomware may have on the organization. 

Contact: michael.bertini@iquanti.com

This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2022, All Rights Reserved.