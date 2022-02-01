Breaking News
Mimecast placed as a ‘Leader’ in 2022 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for the 7th Year for its Enterprise Information Archiving Solution

Mimecast recognized for its ability to execute and completeness of vision in the Gartner Report

LEXINGTON, Mass., Feb. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ: MIME), a leading email security and cyber resilience company, today announced Mimecast® has been positioned by Gartner® as a Leader in the 2022 Gartner Magic Quadrant™ for Enterprise Information Archiving for the seventh year. The evaluation was based on specific criteria that analyzed the company’s overall completeness of vision and ability to execute.

“Organizations need instant access to their data at all times, as it informs business decisions and keeps them operational,” said David Raissipour, chief technology & product officer at Mimecast. “A strong Enterprise Information Archiving solution provides this access and helps organizations respond to litigation, stay ahead of ever-changing regulations, and helps protect their data indefinitely and recover from data loss. We believe Mimecast Cloud Archive has consistently proven its ability to meet all these demands while helping to reduce cost, complexity, and risk. As a result, we are thrilled that Gartner has recognized our solution for the seventh time.”

Mimecast Cloud Archive is engineered to provide an all-in-one service designed to keep corporate knowledge available and protected while simplifying data management and administration. Customers gain business insights and can create a secure, digital corporate memory while reducing costs and risk for legal and compliance teams. Mimecast prioritizes innovation and over the past 12 months, has added new features to Cloud Archive, including new e-discovery review categories and search criteria, and new supervision advanced lexicons with Boolean search.

Collaboration tools have become an essential part of business communication during the remote working era. Mimecast Cloud Archive has shifted with the market and extended its benefits beyond email. Earlier this year, Mimecast Archive for Microsoft Teams was introduced to help organizations manage the threat and risks associated with this collaboration tool.

According to a Senior Security Manager in the medical equipment and supplies industry, Mimecast Cloud Archive is a “Brilliant product all round and the security capabilities are next to none. Really user friendly and extremally customizable.” Via Gartner Peer Insights™ where Mimecast Cloud Archive has an overall rating of 4.6 out of 5 based on 132 reviews as of 27th January 2022.

“We have used a variety of products in this space, and Mimecast is the best product we have ever used. It [Mimecast Cloud Archive] is robust and has one of the most complete feature sets to meet our needs that we have come across,” said a Director, Network and Desktop Services in the Education industry via Gartner Peer Insights.

To access a complimentary copy of the 2022 January full Gartner report and learn more about Mimecast Cloud Archive, visit mimecast.com.

Gartner disclaimer

Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Enterprise Information Archiving, Michael Hoeck, Jeff Vogel, Chandra Mukhyala, 24 January 2022.

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in our research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

Gartner Peer Insights content consists of the opinions of individual end users based on their own experiences with the vendors listed on the platform, should not be construed as statements of fact, nor do they represent the views of Gartner or its affiliates. Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in this content nor makes any warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this content, about its accuracy or completeness, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

Gartner Magic Quadrant, and GARTNER PEER INSIGHTS registered trademarks and service marks of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

Mimecast: Relentless protection. Resilient world.™

Mimecast (NASDAQ: MIME) was born in 2003 with a focus on delivering relentless protection. Each day, we take on cyber disruption for our tens of thousands of customers around the globe; always putting them first, and never giving up on tackling their biggest security challenges together. We are the company that built an intentional and scalable design ideology that solves the number one cyberattack vector – email. We continuously invest to thoughtfully integrate brand protection, security awareness training, web security, compliance and other essential capabilities. Mimecast is here to help protect large and small organizations from malicious activity, human error and technology failure; and to lead the movement toward building a more resilient world. Learn more about us at www.mimecast.com.

Mimecast is either a registered trademark or trademark of Mimecast Services Limited in the United States and/or other countries. Microsoft and Teams are trademarks of the Microsoft group of companies. All other products and/or services referenced are trademarks of their respective companies.

