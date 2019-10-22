Mimecast Recognized as a 2019 Gartner Peer Insights Customers’ Choice for Email Security

Mimecast Secure Email Gateway Recognized Based on Feedback and Ratings from End-users

LEXINGTON, Mass., Oct. 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ: MIME), a leading email and data security company, was named a Gartner Peer Insights Customers’ Choice for Email Security based on feedback from customers who have first-hand experience purchasing, implementing and using Mimecast Secure Email Gateway.

A manager of information security in the finance industry stated – “I have purchased the entire suite of products from Mimecast and been a customer for many years. It is a solution that just works and needs minimal or no intervention. Best product in my arsenal of security products.”

The customers who reviewed Mimecast for Gartner Peer Insights spanned a broad range of sizes, with annual revenue ranges of less than fifty million to greater than thirty billion U.S. Dollars. Additionally, the 5-star reviews crossed all major verticals, including manufacturing, finance and healthcare among several others.

“Our 35,000+ customers around the world are on the front lines of preventing bad things from happening to their good organizations. We’re committed to standing with them as they combat powerful threats and compliance complexity to keep operations productive and competitive. Knowing that they’re confident in our service is absolutely critical to our team,” said Chief Strategy Officer Christina Van Houten. “Going forward, we’re eager to continue innovating on our platform to ensure customers stay ahead of this complex, moving target, safeguarding their email and mission critical intellectual property while achieving cyber resilience more broadly.”

Mimecast is exhibiting at the Gartner IT Symposium/Xpo™, booth #1013 beginning Sunday, October 20th in Orlando, Fla. To view all Mimecast’s reviews and learn more visit Mimecast’s Customer’ Choice page on Gartner Peer Insights.

About Peer Insights:

Peer Insights is an online platform of ratings and reviews of IT software and services that are written and read by IT professionals and technology decision-makers. The goal is to help IT leaders make more insightful purchase decisions and help technology providers improve their products by receiving objective, unbiased feedback from their customers. Gartner Peer Insights includes more than 215,000 verified reviews in more than 340 markets. For more information, please visit www.gartner.com/reviews/home .

Required Disclaimer:

Gartner Peer Insights Customers’ Choice constitute the subjective opinions of individual end-user reviews, ratings, and data applied against a documented methodology; they neither represent the views of, nor constitute an endorsement by, Gartner or its affiliates.

Gartner IT Symposium/Xpo is the world’s most important gathering of CIOs and senior IT executives. This event delivers independent and objective content with the authority and weight of the world’s leading IT research and advisory organization, and provides access to the latest solutions from key technology providers. CIOs and IT executives rely on Gartner IT Symposium/Xpo to gain insight into how their organizations can use IT to address business challenges and improve operational efficiency. For more information, please visit https://www.gartner.com/en/conferences/na/symposium-us .

About Mimecast:

Mimecast is a cybersecurity and compliance provider that helps thousands of organizations worldwide make email safer, restore trust and strengthen cyber resilience. Mimecast’s expanded cloud suite enables organizations to implement a comprehensive cyber resilience strategy. From email and web security, archive and data protection, to awareness training, uptime assurance and more, Mimecast helps organizations stand strong in the face of cyberattacks, compliance risk, human error and technical failure. www.mimecast.com

