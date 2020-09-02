Mimecast Recognized as Leader in Data Archive, Email Backup, Security Awareness Training and Email Security Gateway

Breaking News
Recognition Highlights How an Integrated Approach to Security Helps Organizations Improve Cyber Resilience

LEXINGTON, Mass., Sept. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ: MIME), a leading security and cyber resilience company, is recognized as a leader in the 2020 Data Quadrant Awards from SoftwareReviews, a division of IT research and consulting firm Info-Tech Research Group

The accolade is based on excellent user reviews and showcases Mimecast’s leadership in secure data management and archiving solutions and services.

SoftwareReviews captures data from real end users and IT professionals who work closely with Mimecast through procurement, implementation, and maintenance. Placement in quadrants are based on user satisfaction with product features, vendor experience and overall capabilities. Mimecast was recognized as a leader in four quadrants:

  • Data Archive: In the Data Archiving Data Quadrant, Mimecast ranked 1st across a number of capabilities, including: Business Value Created, Product Features, Ease of Implementation and Vendor Support, among others.
     
  • Email Backup: The Email Backup Data Quadrant focused on feedback from Mimecast Sync and Recover users. Mimecast held the top rank in clients ‘Planning to Renew’, with 100% of clients confirming that they plan to renew their subscription.
     
  • Email Security Gateway: The Email Security Gateway Data Quadrant captured the feedback from Mimecast Secure Email Gateway customers.  Mimecast ranked 1st across a number of Data Quadrant capabilities, including Business Value Created, Breadth of Features, Product Strategy and Rate of Improvement, Vendor Support and Availability and Quality of Training. Mimecast also ranked 1st across several Emotional Footprint categories including Most Respected Service Experience, Most Efficient Service Experience, Most Effective Service Experience, Most Time Saving Service Experience, among many others. 
     
  • Security Awareness Training: In the Security Awareness Quadrant, Mimecast ranked first in clients planning to renew their Security Awareness Training, with 100% of clients confirming that they plan to renew their subscription.

“We pride ourselves on doing one thing and doing it well: protecting our customers,” said Heather Bentley, SVP Customer Success and Support at Mimecast. “Whether it’s cyber threats or compliance challenges, we’re focused on helping to ensure our customers are fully armed to respond, in real time, to security threats, malicious attacks, accidental deletion, as well as legal and regulatory requirements. This work is at the heart of the Mimecast ethos and we are honoured to be recognized as a leader in not one but four categories in the SoftwareReviews Data Quadrants 2020.”

Note to editors: The SoftwareReviews Data Quadrant are based on aggregated emotional response ratings in the areas of service, negotiation, product impact, conflict resolution, and strategy and innovation, combined to create a powerful indicator of overall user feeling toward the vendor and its product from the software users’ point of view. SoftwareReviews calls this insight the Net Emotional Footprint.

Mimecast: Relentless protection. Resilient world.™

Mimecast (NASDAQ: MIME) was born in 2003 with a focus on delivering relentless protection. Each day, we take on cyber disruption for our tens of thousands of customers around the globe; always putting them first, and never giving up on tackling their biggest security challenges together. We are the company that built an intentional and scalable design ideology that solves the number one cyberattack vector – email. We continuously invest to thoughtfully integrate brand protection, security awareness training, web security, compliance and other essential capabilities. Mimecast is here to help protect large and small organizations from malicious activity, human error and technology failure; and to lead the movement toward building a more resilient world. Learn more about us at www.mimecast.com.

