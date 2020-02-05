Breaking News
Home / Top News / Mimecast to Host Financial Analyst and Investor Day

Mimecast to Host Financial Analyst and Investor Day

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 2 mins ago

LEXINGTON, Mass., Feb. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME), a leading email and data security company, today announced that it will host a financial analyst and investor day on Monday, February 24, 2020 in San Francisco, CA. Mimecast executives will give presentations regarding the company’s key business initiatives, and financial goals. Presentations will begin at 1 pm PST and end at approximately 4 pm PST, followed by a reception. A live webcast of the presentation will be accessible from the investor relations page of Mimecast’s website at investors.mimecast.com. An archive of the webcast will be available on the investor relations section of the Company’s website after the live event has ended.

About Mimecast
Mimecast is a cybersecurity provider that helps thousands of organizations worldwide make email safer, restore trust and bolster cyber resilience. Mimecast’s expanded cloud suite enables organizations to implement a comprehensive cyber resilience strategy. From email and web security, archive and data protection, to awareness training, uptime assurance and more, Mimecast helps organizations stand strong in the face of cyberattacks, human error and technical failure. Mimecast Email Security protects against; malware, spam, phishing, and whaling. Mimecast Mailbox Continuity enables employees to continue using email during planned and unplanned outages. Mimecast Enterprise Information Archiving unifies email, file and instant messaging data to support e-discovery and give employees fast access to their personal archives via PC, Mac and mobile apps. More information is available at www.mimecast.com.

Mimecast Social Media Resources

  • LinkedIn: Mimecast
  • Facebook: Mimecast
  • Twitter: @Mimecast
  • Blog: Cyber Resilience Insights

Press Contact
Alison Raymond Walsh
[email protected]
617-393-7126

Investor Contact
Robert Sanders
[email protected]
617-393-7074

GlobeNewswire

Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2020, All Rights Reserved.