Mimecast to Host Financial Analyst and Investor Day

LEXINGTON, Mass., Feb. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME), a leading email and data security company, today announced that it will host a financial analyst and investor day on Monday, February 24, 2020 in San Francisco, CA. Mimecast executives will give presentations regarding the company’s key business initiatives, and financial goals. Presentations will begin at 1 pm PST and end at approximately 4 pm PST, followed by a reception. A live webcast of the presentation will be accessible from the investor relations page of Mimecast’s website at investors.mimecast.com . An archive of the webcast will be available on the investor relations section of the Company’s website after the live event has ended.

About Mimecast

Mimecast is a cybersecurity provider that helps thousands of organizations worldwide make email safer, restore trust and bolster cyber resilience. Mimecast’s expanded cloud suite enables organizations to implement a comprehensive cyber resilience strategy. From email and web security, archive and data protection, to awareness training, uptime assurance and more, Mimecast helps organizations stand strong in the face of cyberattacks, human error and technical failure. Mimecast Email Security protects against; malware, spam, phishing, and whaling. Mimecast Mailbox Continuity enables employees to continue using email during planned and unplanned outages. Mimecast Enterprise Information Archiving unifies email, file and instant messaging data to support e-discovery and give employees fast access to their personal archives via PC, Mac and mobile apps. More information is available at www.mimecast.com .

