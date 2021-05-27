Mimecast to Present at Cowen’s 49th Annual Technology, Media & Telecom Conference

LEXINGTON, Mass., May 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ: MIME), a leading email security and cyber resilience company, today announced Chief Financial Officer Rafe Brown, will present at the Cowen 49th Annual Technology, Media & Telecom Conference. Mimecast’s presentation will begin at 9:10 AM EDT on June 2, 2021.

Investors may listen to a live webcast here.

The presentation will be available for 90 days following the live event in the Investor Relations section of the company’s website.

Mimecast: Relentless protection. Resilient world.™

Mimecast (NASDAQ: MIME) was born in 2003 with a focus on delivering relentless protection. Each day, we take on cyber disruption for our tens of thousands of customers around the globe; always putting them first, and never giving up on tackling their biggest security challenges together. We are the company that built an intentional and scalable design ideology that solves the number one cyberattack vector – email. We continuously invest to thoughtfully integrate brand protection, security awareness training, web security, compliance and other essential capabilities. Mimecast is here to help protect large and small organizations from malicious activity, human error and technology failure; and to lead the movement toward building a more resilient world. Learn more about us at www.mimecast.com.

Mimecast Social Media Resources

LinkedIn: Mimecast

Facebook: Mimecast

Twitter: @Mimecast

Blog: Cyber Resilience Insights

Press Contact

Timothy Hamilton

[email protected]

617-393-7122

Investor Contact

Robert Sanders

[email protected]

617-393-7074