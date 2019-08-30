Breaking News
Mimecast to Present at the Citi 2019 Global Technology Conference

LEXINGTON, Mass., Aug. 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ: MIME), a leading email and data security company, announced today that Rafe Brown, Mimecast Chief Financial Officer, will present at the Citi 2019 Global Technology Conference. Mimecast’s presentation will begin at 8:45 AM EDT (UTC-4:00) on September 5, 2019. 

About Mimecast
Mimecast is a cybersecurity provider that helps thousands of organizations worldwide make email safer, restore trust and bolster cyber resilience. Mimecast’s expanded cloud suite enables organizations to implement a comprehensive cyber resilience strategy. From email and web security, archive and data protection, to awareness training, uptime assurance and more, Mimecast helps organizations stand strong in the face of cyberattacks, human error and technical failure. www.mimecast.com

