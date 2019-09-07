NEW YORK, Sept. 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP, a leading national securities law firm, is investigating potential claims against Mindbody, Inc. (“Mindbody” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ:MB).
If you invested in Mindbody stock or options and would like to discuss your legal rights, click here: www.faruqilaw.com/MB. There is no cost or obligation to you.
You can also contact us by calling Richard Gonnello toll free at 877-247-4292 or at 212-983-9330 or by sending an e-mail to [email protected].
CONTACT:
FARUQI & FARUQI, LLP
685 Third Avenue, 26th Floor
New York, NY 10017
Attn: Richard Gonnello, Esq.
[email protected]
Telephone: (877) 247-4292 or (212) 983-9330
Attorney Advertising. The law firm responsible for this advertisement is Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP (www.faruqilaw.com). Prior results do not guarantee or predict a similar outcome with respect to any future matter. We welcome the opportunity to discuss your particular case. All communications will be treated in a confidential manner.
GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
- MINDBODY INVESTOR ALERT: Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exceeding $50,000 Investing in Mindbody, Inc. to Contact the Firm - September 6, 2019
- ROSEN, A LEADING LAW FIRM, Reminds Netflix, Inc. Investors of Important September 20th Deadline in Securities Class Action First Filed by the Firm; Investors with Losses in Excess of $1 Million Are Encouraged to Contact Firm – NFLX - September 6, 2019
- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Is Investigating Pintec Technology, Cadence Bancorporation, Eldorado Resorts, and Nordstrom on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm - September 6, 2019