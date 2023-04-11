Project will evaluate Mind.Px’s™ impact on physician “trial and error” prescribing behavior and overall net savings by prescribing the correct biologic class the first time.

About Mind.Px™ Mind.Px is the flagship test of Mindera Health, designed to prospectively predict a patient’s response to expensive biologic drug classes prior to therapeutic selection and treatment. Using a scalable, minimally invasive dermal biomarker patch that captures over 7,000 biomarkers per sample along with data analytics, Mind.Px materially improves patient outcomes and significantly reduces healthcare system costs of expensive biologic treatments.

San Diego, CA, April 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Mindera Health™, the developer of Mind.Px, the first realization of precision medicine in psoriasis, has initiated a coverage with evidence project with Highmark Inc. and its health plan affiliates for Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and Delaware. The program will evaluate trends in physician utilization, patient outcomes, drug switching, and overall net savings versus a control group.

In the United States, psoriasis affects more than three percent[i] of the population, leading to healthcare costs of more than $110 billion annually[ii]. Specialty drug spending for psoriasis is escalating at exponential rates, and biologics are often identified by payers, employers and pharmacy benefit managers as being in their top drug expenditures each year[iii]. Furthermore, successful patient responses to currently available biologic treatments are roughly 52 percent[iv], leading to trial-and-error patient treatments and increased healthcare costs.

Mind.Px is a predictive test that uses a dermal biomarker patch that allows for rapid and painless extraction of mRNA from skin, followed by transcriptomic analysis and machine learning-derived classifiers to provide actionable results for clinicians with >92 percent positive predictive value[v]. By matching the patient to the right drug class before treatment begins, a recent study used a budget impact model to predict the potential costs savings associated with Mind.Px and returned annual cost savings ranging from $5,138 to $13,141 per patient[vi].

“Use of Mind.Px can effectively minimize the trial-and-error approach to psoriasis treatment and provide physicians, patients, and payers with a powerful tool to guide the individual patient to an efficacious drug class based on their transcriptomics — the true vision of precision medicine,” commented George Mahaffey, President and CEO of Mindera Health. “We look forward to working with Highmark to accelerate the emergence of new technologies, like Mind.Px, to advance psoriasis patient care while reducing unnecessary spending.”

About Mind.Px™

About Mindera Health™

Mindera Health is a private San Diego-area company developing and commercializing next-generation medical technology to enable a new era of skin analytics at the molecular level. Using a proprietary dermal biomarker patch, next-generation sequencing, and machine learning, Mindera Health technology generates clinically validated data to reduce healthcare system costs and improve patient outcomes. Mindera Health is a CLIA and CAP certified laboratory and has received ISO 13485:2016 certification. Find out more at www.minderahealth.com.

