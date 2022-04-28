Mindera Health™ Launches Pilot with National Health Insurance Company to Improve Management of Moderate-To-Severe Psoriasis Patients Through Precision Medicine

Breaking News
Pilot designed to use clinical utility and patient outcomes to validate cost savings and address wasted spend and net savings from “trial and error” medicine

San Diego, CA, April 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Mindera Health™, the developer of the groundbreaking Dermal Intelligence™ platform – the first realization of precision medicine in psoriasis, has initiated a pilot program in California and Texas with a national health insurance company to assess the company’s groundbreaking Mind.Px™ test. The pilot program will evaluate trends in physician utilization, patient outcomes, drug switching and overall net savings versus a control group.

Mind.Px™ uses a painless dermal biomarker patch (DBP) to link each moderate to severe psoriasis patient with the most effective therapy for that unique patient, creating immense savings for the healthcare system and improving patient outcomes. The Mind.Px™ DBP and AI technology predict (91% PPV) the appropriate biologic drug class for an individual patient prior to treatment. By matching the patient to the right drug class before treatment begins, payers can potentially save up to $15,000 per patient in preventable “trial and error” medicine and could provide savings of millions of dollars for small groups up to hundreds of millions of dollars for large plans.

“Utilizing a pilot to validate our predicted costs saving while improving patient outcomes is the first of many steps in the accelerating national coverage of Mind.Px” says George Mahaffey, President, and CEO of Mindera Health.

Specialty drug spending is escalating at exponential rates, and biologics are often identified by payers, employers and pharmacy benefit managers as being in their top drug expenditures each year.[i] Mind.Px addresses this directly with high physician utility (90%+) to optimize formulary performance.

Ann Deren-Lewis, Chief Commercial Officer adds “Mind.Px is meant to reduce the trial-and-error process of prescribing biologics and help pharmacy benefit managers and insurance providers cut down on excessive spending while improving patient outcomes.”

About Mind.Px™

Mind.Px is the flagship test of Mindera Health, designed to prospectively predict a patient’s response to expensive biologic drug classes prior to therapeutic selection and treatment. Using a scalable minimally invasive dermal biomarker patch that captures over 7,000 biomarkers per samples and data analytics, Mind.Px materially improves patient outcomes and significantly reduces healthcare system costs of expensive biologic treatments.

About Mindera Health™

Mindera Health is a private San Diego-area company developing and commercializing next-generation medical technology to enable a new era of skin analytics at the molecular level. Using a proprietary dermal biomarker patch, Next-Generation Sequencing, and machine learning, Mindera Health technology generates clinically validated data to reduce healthcare system costs and improve patient outcomes. Mindera Health is a CLIA and CAP certified laboratory and has received ISO 13485:2016 certification. Find out more at www.minderahealth.com.

[i] Source: Prime Therapeutics 2012-2015 and 2019-2020 posters entitled “Prevalence and Cost of Autoimmune Specialty Drug Use by Indication.”

 

