COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo., Nov. 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The team of sleep experts at MindLax has announced the release of an innovative sleeping pad with sound wave massage that helps users sleep as they would in nature, with calming sounds that let the body become part of the peaceful resonance of immersive audio for deep relaxation and better sleep. With sound waves and guided sleep assistance, MindLax provides instant full-body relaxation that helps users fall asleep faster, sleep deeper, and wake up feeling better. This new tool for better rest is soon available on Kickstarter: https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/mindlax/mindlax-sleeping-mat-relaxing-sleep-with-sound-wave-massage

Birdsong, insects chirping, and raindrops. With Vibroacoustic Technology, MindLax Sleeping Mat transforms these sounds into a sound wave-like massage, creating a resonant effect to influence the neuro system naturally. Combined with calming rhythms of white noise, pink noise, instruments, and electronic ambient music, MindLax provides a soothing soundtrack to help people relax deeply and encourage restful sleep. Powered by patented Neuro TIMTM and Neuro AccTM technology, every note of sound causes a slight, pleasant vibration of the mat for a cellular-level massage that gently guides users towards a peaceful sleep.

Sleep experts agree: “The frequency sent by this mattress can improve a person’s sleep quality, with profound effects on the brain and body.” – Dr. Imran Khawaja, MD, Fellow of American Academy of Sleep Medicine, Clinical Professor of Psychiatry at the University of Oklahoma.

MindLax Sleeping Mat not only helps people to fall asleep easily but also to wake up feeling totally refreshed. It helps to relax, fall asleep quickly, and rest better all throughout the night so that waking up naturally is easy without relying on the alarm clock. The system also includes a powerful App with various modes of sleep assistance, including Relax and Sleep. The App allows users to customize the vibration level for better rest and an improved sleeping experience.

Powered by sound waves and the soothing sounds of nature, MindLax Sleeping Mat is the perfect solution for full-body relaxation and better sleep. This powerful tool for sleep therapy helps anyone rest better and wake up refreshed. MindLax is available now with deals and discounts for early adopters. Learn more here: https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/mindlax/mindlax-sleeping-mat-relaxing-sleep-with-sound-wave-massage

