MindPath Care Centers Wins WRAL's Voters' Choice Awards For Best Psychiatrist

DURHAM, N.C., Jan. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — MindPath Care Centers, North Carolina’s largest outpatient mental and behavioral healthcare provider, has been voted by the Triangle Community as the “Best Psychiatrist” in WRAL’s Voters’ Choice Awards.  The award was announced during a special invite-only ceremony held on Thursday, January 9.  The Raleigh office of MindPath Care Centers was nominated and selected as a finalist in October 2019, and a second round of voting was completed in December.   

“We are honored that residents of the Triangle Community recognized MindPath Care Centers as a leading provider of mindcare services,” said Jeff Williams, CEO of MindPath Care Centers.  “This award validates our commitment to providing the best possible mental and behavioral health care.”

MindPath Care Center has offices in Asheville, Cary, Charlotte/Concord, Chapel Hill/Carrboro, Durham, Raleigh, Wake Forest and Wilson.

The “best of” ballot gives the WRAL-TV audience an opportunity to vote for their favorite people, businesses and services in Raleigh, Durham, Chapel Hill, Fayetteville and other areas of North Carolina.  For a complete list of winners, please visit: https://wral5.secondstreetapp.com/2019-WRAL-Voters-Choice-Awards/.    

About MindPath Care Centers
MindPath Care Centers at Carolina Partners in Mental HealthCare is committed to providing the highest quality and most comprehensive outpatient mindcare to help people navigate life’s challenges, whenever and wherever they need it.  Our unique, collaborative care approach and integration of the latest treatments and technologies ensure our patients receive the continuum of care required for optimal outcomes.  Our services are delivered at more than 20 locations and include medication management and individual therapy both in office and via telehealth, group therapy sessions and TMS (transcranial magnetic stimulation) therapy.  To help everyone seeking treatment, our 150+ providers participate in most major insurance plans.  For more information or to schedule an appointment, please visit www.mindpathcare.com.  You can also follow us on Facebook:  facebook.com/mindpathcare, Twitter:  twitter.com/mindpathcare, Instagram:  instagram.com/mindpathcare, and Snapchat.  

Media Contacts:
Nathan Abler, Dresner Corporate Services, (714) 742-4180, [email protected]
Joanne Tedesco, Dresner Corporate Services, (573) 355-7855, [email protected]
                               

