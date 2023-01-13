New York, NY, Jan. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — After studying and developing cryptocurrency investment trends for several years, the Miner US platform was successfully launched, delivering cloud mining plans to investors and earning crypto revenue.

To cultivate a strong presence within the crypto community, Miner US offers cloud mining plans for a lifetime that provide a steady income in cryptocurrency.

Miner US platform was successfully established by its parent firm Miner US Limited, enabling investors to use digital assets and blockchains to enhance the world’s financial, consumer, and web infrastructure in a more transparent manner. The platform provides investors in mining with a variety of features, including:

Cloud Dashboard – Through the Miner US Cloud Dashboard, investors may view their mining income, monthly fee, and total hash rate.

Mining Technology – The platform offers a choice of mining methods and mining technology for each blockchain algorithm.

Lifelong Hashrate – In addition to offering cloud mining plans for more than 150 days, Miner US also offers lifetime cloud mining plans.

Miner US platform strives to provide investors with the highest quality services available. The platform’s professional personnel, analysts, engineers, data scientists, operators, and risk managers give direction and are accountable for cryptocurrency and blockchain investments.

The platform is dedicated to providing a staff of hardworking individuals who are ready 24/7 to assist users and resolve their difficulties and demands. Another advantage of cloud mining is that the fastest cryptocurrency mining is conducted by Miner US.

Additionally, the platform is augmented with mobile applications that allow consumers with mobile access to all of our services’ features. Newly registered users will receive 10 USDT in hashing power upon completion of the registration process. Miner US provides 150-day and exclusive lifetime plans with a range of mining power yielding daily earnings between 2.5% and 10%.

Miner US members can provide a friend with an invitation code or a link to utilize while creating their own account. After successfully completing the registration process, the friend’s profile will be available under “My Team.” Only when offline computer power is purchased is commission money eligible for dividend participation; the dividend ratio is based on user level. Only dividends are eligible for commission income sharing, which can range from 5% to 12% when offline computer power is acquired.

Miner US, a high-counterpower cloud mining system developed by Miner Us Limited in collaboration with the world’s leading mining and public chains, provides numerous opportunities to participate in cryptocurrencies, DeFi projects, crypto securities, and blockchain technology without the industry’s risks and limitations. Miner US excels in the industry’s quick expansion! Miner US and its effective solutions are anticipated to aid industry practitioners in overcoming obstacles and establishing a new mining and crypto-asset ecosystem. It provides global users with secure, stable, transparent, fair, low-cost, high-yield, cloud mining as well as global digital asset circulation. Miner US is anticipated to build the world’s most advanced technology-based ecosystem for high-calculus mining asset values, allowing global users to grow gradually in a safe, transparent, fair, low-cost, and high-yield setting.

