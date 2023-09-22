Noticeable Shift towards Organic and Natural Beauty Products Boding Well for Mineral Cosmetics Market

Rockville , Sept. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — As per a detailed research report by Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, worldwide demand for mineral cosmetics was recorded at US$ 3.61 billion in 2022. The global Mineral Cosmetics Market is projected to reach a valuation of US$ 6.93 billion by 2033-end. Rising consciousness among women and men about the adverse effects of the use of chemical ingredients in personal care products is the main factor driving the sales of mineral cosmetics.

Mineral cosmetics are formulated with compressed minerals and do not contain wax or oil additives. The health benefits of these minerals are leading to their increased use in eye cosmetics, lip cosmetics, face cosmetics, and others. The majority of people are adopting organic and natural beauty products that are cushioning expansion opportunities for the market.

For More Insights into the Market, Request a Sample of this Report:

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=8928

Key Segments of Mineral Cosmetics Industry Research Report

By Product Type By Application By Nature By Distribution Channel Makeup

Skincare

Haircare Face

Lips

Eyes Organic

Inorganic Offline

Online



Key Takeaways from Market Study

Worldwide sales of mineral cosmetics were valued at US$ 3.61 billion in 2022.

The United States market was pegged at US$ 994 million in 2022.

The global mineral cosmetics market stands at US$ 3.83 billion in 2023.

Worldwide demand for mineral cosmetics is set to reach US$ 6.93 billion by the end of 2033.

The global market is projected to advance at a CAGR of 6.1% from 2023 to 2033.

Worldwide usage of mineral cosmetics in face-care products is forecasted to rise at a CAGR of 6% and reach a market value of US$ 2.31 billion by 2033.

The market in China is predicted to expand at a stellar 10.6% CAGR and reach a worth of US$ 1.41 billion by 2033-end.

Sales of mineral cosmetics in Japan are forecasted to fare at a CAGR of 2.8% through 2033.

The market in Germany is projected to advance at 4% CAGR from 2023 to 2033.

“Growing awareness about the adverse effects of chemical-based personal care & beauty products and rapid growth of the e-Commerce sector are contributing to significant increase in the sales of mineral cosmetics,” says a Fact.MR analyst.

Effectiveness of Mineral Cosmetics in Enhancing Facial Features

Worldwide demand for mineral cosmetics for face application is attributed to their features to highlight facial expressions and get accustomed to skin color. These cosmetics are capable of directly altering or adding color. They are frequently applied over the foundation to help in the formation of smooth and even color.

Report Attributes Details Forecast Period 2023 – 2033 Value Projection (2033) US$ 6.93 Billion Growth Rate (2023-2033) 6.1% CAGR No. of Pages 170 pages No. of Tables 80 Tables No. of Figures 219 Figures



Get Customization on this Report for Specific Research Solutions:

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RC&rep_id=8928

Leading Market Players

Prominent manufacturers of mineral cosmetics are AHAVE, Cover FX, BASF SE, BWX, Estee Lauder Companies, Glo Skin Beauty, Everyday Minerals, Iredale Cosmetics, Inc., Lust Minerals, L’Oréal S.A., Merck KGaA, Mineralissima Mineral Makeup, Mineral Fusion, Pinnacle Cosmetics, Southern Magnolia Mineral Cosmetics, RJ Mineral Cosmetics, Youngblood Mineral Cosmetics, Revlon Inc., and Shiseido Company.

Competitive Landscape

Within the domain of mineral cosmetics, manufacturers are adopting a range of strategies to realize their objectives, encompassing rigorous quality control, streamlined supply chain management, and fostering innovation. These endeavors are pivotal in their quest for excellence and to distinguish themselves in a highly competitive industry.

For example, Iredale Cosmetics, Inc. made a significant move in August 2019 by introducing the Beyond Matte Liquid Foundation. This innovative matte liquid foundation serves a multifaceted purpose, functioning as a concealer, foundation, and primer all in one product. Such innovations are part of the manufacturer’s efforts to carve a distinctive position and gain a competitive edge within the industry.

More Valuable Insights on Offer

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the mineral cosmetics market, presenting historical demand data for 2018 to 2022 and forecast statistics for 2023 to 2033.

The study divulges essential insights into the market based on product type (makeup, skincare, haircare), application (face, lips, eyes), nature (organic, inorganic), and distribution channel (offline, online), across five major regions of the world (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the MEA).

Checkout More Related Studies Published by Fact.MR Research:

Organic Color Cosmetic Products Market : Expanding at a CAGR of 7.1%, the global organic color cosmetic products market is expected to increase from US$ 23.09 billion in 2023 to a value of US$ 45.85 billion by the end of 2033.

Color Cosmetics Market : The global color cosmetics market is expected to secure US$ 81.74 Billion in 2022. During the forecast period of 2022-2032, the global color cosmetics market is projected to display a CAGR of 5.54% while garnering US$ 140.1 Billion.

Cosmetic Wipes Market : The global market for cosmetic wipes reached a valuation of around US$ 565.73 Mn in 2021 and is slated to accelerate at a CAGR of 5% to top US$ 950 Mn by 2032.

About Us:

Fact.MR is a distinguished market research company renowned for its comprehensive market reports and invaluable business insights. As a prominent player in business intelligence, we deliver deep analysis, uncovering market trends, growth paths, and competitive landscapes. Renowned for its commitment to accuracy and reliability, we empower businesses with crucial data and strategic recommendations, facilitating informed decision-making and enhancing market positioning. With its unwavering dedication to providing reliable market intelligence, FACT.MR continues to assist companies in navigating dynamic market challenges with confidence and achieving long-term success. With a global presence and a team of experienced analysts, FACT.MR ensures its clients receive actionable insights to capitalize on emerging opportunities and stay ahead in the competitive landscape.