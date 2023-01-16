NEW YORK, Jan. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE: MTX) (“MTI” or “the Company”) announced today that it will release results for its fourth quarter ended December 31, 2022, on Thursday, February 2, 2023, after the market close. The Company will host a conference call on Friday, February 3, 2023, at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss these results.
The conference call will be webcast and can be accessed at Minerals Technologies’ website at www.mineralstech.com. To listen to the call, go to the MTI website and click on “Investor Relations,” then click on “Quarterly Results & Conference Calls.”
About Minerals Technologies Inc.
New York-based Minerals Technologies Inc. (MTI) is a global resource- and technology-based company that develops, produces, and markets a broad range of specialty mineral, mineral-based and synthetic mineral products and related systems and services. MTI serves the consumer products, paper & packaging, foundry, steel, construction, environmental, energy, and polymer industries. The Company reported sales of $1.9 billion in 2021. For further information, please visit our website at www.mineralstech.com. (MTI-G)
Investor Contact:
Erik Aldag, (212) 878-1831
Media Contact:
Jennifer Albert, (212) 878-1884
